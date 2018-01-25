How Can Coffee Help You Live Longer

Maybe make the next one a Venti: Two recent studies published in the Annals of Internal Medicine say coffee isn’t just a lifesaver in the a.m.—it may actually extend your life. One study of non-white populations found that subjects who drank two to four cups of coffee daily had an 18% lower mortality rate over a nine-year period compared with non-coffee drinkers.

The second study from 10 European countries found an inverse relationship between drinking coffee and liver disease, suicide in men, cancer in women, and digestive and circulatory diseases, as well as a reduced risk of death from various other causes.