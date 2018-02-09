Workouts

2 Upper-body Workouts to Torch Fat and Build Lean Muscle

Get sculpted in no time with these challenging routines.

by
Woman performing pushup
Matthew Leete / Getty
Duration 30 min
Exercises 4-8
Equipment Yes

Upper-body Bootcamp workout by: Krista Stryker, NSCA C.P.T., founder, 12 Minute Athlete

Upper-body Conditioner workout by: Paul Christopher, founder/co-owner, Gravity + Oxygen Fitness, Boca Raton, FL

* For the Upper-body Conditioner timed workout, choose a weight you can complete for the set amount of time. For a longer set, use same or less weight. Use the same following tempo: 1-sec. contraction, 1-sec. negative. Perform as a circuit for 3 rounds, increasing work time of each exercise by 30 sec. each round. Rest 1 min. between each round.

Upper-body Boot Camp Workout Do 3 rounds

Exercise 1.

Bodyweight Squat You'll need: No Equipment How to
Squat thumbnail
-- sets
15 reps
-- rest
Add stepup at top of squat. Stand with step at side, using a height that challenges you; squat with one foot on floor.

Exercise 2.

Shoulder-Tapping Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Shoulder-Tapping Pushup thumbnail
-- sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3.

General Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Pullup thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4.

Burpee Box Jump-Overs You'll need: Box How to
Burpee Box Jump-Overs thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5.

Side Lunge Sweep You'll need: No Equipment How to
Side Lunge Sweep thumbnail
-- sets
10 per leg reps
-- rest

Exercise 6.

Decline Pushup You'll need: Box How to
Decline Pushup thumbnail
-- sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 7.

Hanging Leg Raise You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Hanging Leg Raise thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 8.

Plank
Up-Down Plank thumbnail
-- sets
20 reps
-- rest
Add a hip dip to each plank move.

Upper-body Conditioner Workout

Exercise 1.

Dumbbell Front Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Front Raise thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
20 sec rest
bilateral or single arm

Exercise 2.

Dumbbell Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lateral Raise thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
20 sec rest
same time or alternate

Exercise 3.

Hand Crossover You'll need: No Equipment How to
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
30 sec reps
20 sec rest
from knees or toes; walk hands side to side while performing pushups

Exercise 4.

Hanging Leg Raise You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Hanging Leg Raise thumbnail
-- sets
60-90 sec reps
-- rest
Bend knees when raising up. Pronated/palms down, neutral, or supinated/palms up
Topics:
