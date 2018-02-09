2 Upper-body Workouts to Torch Fat and Build Lean Muscle

Upper-body Bootcamp workout by: Krista Stryker, NSCA C.P.T., founder, 12 Minute Athlete

Upper-body Conditioner workout by: Paul Christopher, founder/co-owner, Gravity + Oxygen Fitness, Boca Raton, FL

* For the Upper-body Conditioner timed workout, choose a weight you can complete for the set amount of time. For a longer set, use same or less weight. Use the same following tempo: 1-sec. contraction, 1-sec. negative. Perform as a circuit for 3 rounds, increasing work time of each exercise by 30 sec. each round. Rest 1 min. between each round.