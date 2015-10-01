The 6 Best Exercises for More Powerful Orgasms

6. Do Your Home "Work"

In addition to your gym workout, you can also do a few exercises at home to achieve a better orgasm. In an article for intimate lifestyle brand LELO, Dr. Ian Kerner says that a home workout with the LUNA Smart Bead can help you to train your intimate muscles. The small, discreet device works with you while you practice kegel exercises. “When it vibrates, you squeeze, when it stops, you relax,” says Dr. Kerner. “It measures your orgasmic potential from the first time you squeeze it, and then guides you through five exercise levels to enhance and develop your orgasmic power.”

So the next time you find yourself searching for motivation to work harder or exercise longer, think about the sexual benefits you gain from each workout. Then add these exercises to your weekly routine for better performance in and out of the bedroom.