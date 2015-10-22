6 Steamy Sex Positions That Totally Double as Workouts

You’re a busy woman. You balance your career, workouts, bar time with your besties, and snuggle time with your sweetie. So you know that there are nights when you have to choose between him and the gym. Well, no more, because you can actually work out in bed if you choose the right moves.

That’s right: You can get fit while you’re gettin’ some.

But there’s a tradeoff—no more comfy missionary position. In fact, doggy style is off the table, too. If you want to build strength and burn calories in bed, you’ve got to up your game and try these hot sex positions that totally double as a workout.

Click through to check them out.