7 Exercises to Burn Off Your Back Fat

6. Pullup

“The assisted pullup machine at your gym is perfect for beginners,” says Sotak. “Machines can help ensure safety and good form, which is a great way to learn the body mechanics of this exercise.”

You might want to set the weight to 20lbs less than your weight and complete a few reps to see if it’s challenging enough. If you complete those too easily, reduce the assistance weight. (The higher the weight on the machine, the easier the exercise is.)

Set your knees on the pads and grab the widest handles on the pullup bar with an overhand grip. “The wider you go with your hands, the more you hit the lats, which is the problem zone for bra bulge,” says Sotak.

Keep your torso as vertical and possible with core tight and engaged. Slowly straighten your arms and come down until your arms are at a full extension at the bottom. Pull yourself all the way up until your chin clears the bar and you can look over the machine. Pause briefly and squeeze your shoulder blades together.

Aim for 12 to 15 reps and two to three sets. Pull yourself all the way up to the top before getting off the machine one foot at a time.