The Best Exercises to Get Rid of Your Love Handles

7. Cardio Side-Kick Plié

This kickboxing-type move will target your sides and those love handles.

Stance: For a left side-​​kick, put your weight on your right leg with your knee and toe pointing out to the side at 45°.

1. Chamber: Think of the kick in four counts. Count one is hinging at the hip and dropping your right shoulder to the right, firing your core while bending your left leg and bringing the left knee toward your navel.

2. Impact: Flex your foot, straighten your left leg, and kick, making sure to keep your heel diagonally up and toe diagonally down. Visualize this as if your front hipbone (or “front pocket” of your kicking leg) turned down toward the floor, and your “back pocket” rotated up to the ceiling. Look at your foot with each kick to ensure appropriate form. As you kick, drop your opposite shoulder toward the floor. Your obliques will work to get the kick up in the air.

3. Retract: For count three, quickly retract your knee back toward the core and place your foot back to the floor for count four.

“If you find it difficult to align your kick properly, instead of aiming for your opponent’s head, aim for the stomach or knee,” she says. Master the foot alignment first, and then work on the height. Even with a kick aimed at the (imaginary) opponent’s knee, you are challenging your core and backside.