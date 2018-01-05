Not sure how to fit in exercise when you're away from home? We've got the solution, courtesy of Instagram favorite Cassandra Martin (@cassmartin). According to Martin, “This routine is great when I’m on the go because it works my whole body.”
Cassandra Martin's Bodyweight Travel Workout to Sculpt a Lean Physique
Exercise 1.Bodyweight Walking Lunge You'll need: No Equipment How to
4 sets
12-15 per leg reps
-- rest
Exercise 2A.Sissy Squat How to
4 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest
Exercise 2B.Bodyweight Squat You'll need: No Equipment How to
4 sets
50 reps
-- rest
Exercise 3.General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
4 sets
25 reps
-- rest
Exercise 4.Wide-Grip Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
4 sets
To failure reps
-- rest