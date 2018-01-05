Workouts

Cassandra Martin's Bodyweight Travel Workout to Sculpt a Lean Physique

The Instagram star gives us her favorite routine for when she's on the go.

oksana-emblem thumbnail by
Cassandra Martin
Courtesy Cassandra Martin (@cassmartin)
Duration 30
Exercises 5
Equipment X

Not sure how to fit in exercise when you're away from home? We've got the solution, courtesy of Instagram favorite Cassandra Martin (@cassmartin). According to Martin, “This routine is great when I’m on the go because it works my whole body.”

Exercise 1.

Bodyweight Walking Lunge You'll need: No Equipment How to
Walking Lunge thumbnail
4 sets
12-15 per leg reps
-- rest

Exercise 2A.

Sissy Squat How to
Sissy Squat thumbnail
4 sets
12-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B.

Bodyweight Squat You'll need: No Equipment How to
Squat thumbnail
4 sets
50 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3.

General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup thumbnail
4 sets
25 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4.

Wide-Grip Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Wide-Grip Pullup thumbnail
4 sets
To failure reps
-- rest
