Fat-burning HIIT Workout Routine That Takes 30 Minutes or Less

This 5x5 AMRAP all-arounder will torch lots of fat in little time.

by
Woman performing situp in gym
Duration 30 min
Exercises 20
Equipment Yes

Time is of the essence with your busy schedule, which is why we’ve got your workout routine covered. Here's one of our favorite half-hour-or-less workouts to trim and carve your body. All you'll need is your body for this one, so snap a pic of the workout and get to sweating no matter what. Options make the heart grow fonder—and fitter!

Instructions:

Perform all 5 rounds as quickly as possible for a fat-blasting workout that will leave you drenched. Rest 1 minute after each round. 

Workout by: Dan Rodriguez, owner of 201 Fitness

5x5 AMRAP All-Around Workout Round 1

Exercise 1

Kettlebell Swing
Kettlebell Swing thumbnail
15 reps
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

General Pushup
Pushup thumbnail
10 reps
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

General Situp
Situp thumbnail
15 reps
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Jumping Jacks
Jumping Jacks thumbnail
-- sets
15 reps
1 min rest

Round 2

Exercise 1

Bodyweight Squat
Squat thumbnail
20 reps
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Plank Jacks with Feet on Sliding Discs
Plank Jacks with Feet on Sliding Discs thumbnail
10 reps
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Bodyweight Lunge
exercise image placeholder
20 reps
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Lying Leg Raise How to
Leg Raise thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
1 min rest

Round 3

Exercise 1

Punch
exercise image placeholder
50 reps
50 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Jump Rope
Jump Rope thumbnail
25 reps
25 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Crunch
Crunch thumbnail
50 reps
50 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Toe Touches
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
25 reps
1 min rest
Add jumps to end of move.

Round 4

Exercise 1

Mountain Climber
Mountain Climber thumbnail
25 reps
25 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Jump Squat
Jump Squat thumbnail
10 reps
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

High Knees How to
Man using agility ladder. thumbnail
25 reps
25 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Burpee How to
Burpee With Pushup thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
1 min rest

Round 5

Exercise 1

Pushup Plank
Pushup Plank thumbnail
10 reps
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Bicycle Crunch
Bicycle Crunch thumbnail
50 reps
50 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Superman
Superman thumbnail
10 reps
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Toe Touches
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
50 reps
1 min rest
Topics:
