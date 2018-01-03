Workouts

Natalie Jill's Total-body Wall Workout to Challenge Your Entire Body

A simple wall is all you need to challenge your body in a whole new way.

by
Natalie Jill
Per Bernal
Per Bernal
Duration 5 min
Exercises 4
Equipment Yes

A simple wall is all you need to challenge your body in a whole new way. Try these four bodyweight moves from trainer and social media sensation Natalie Jill when you need a fast, intense, and totally fresh workout sequence. 

Wall Workout

Exercise 1

Hamstring Walk How to
Hamstring Walk thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Plank Wall Walk How to
Plank Wall Walk thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Walk Backward How to
Walk Backward thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Walk Out How to
Walkout thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec reps
-- rest
Topics:
Comments