Healthy Recipes
30-Minute Protein Pasta
It takes only a few easy steps and about 30 minutes to create this filling, protein-packed pasta dish.
Anchovies contain lots of iron, which helps with the transportation of oxygen throughout the body.
30-Minute Protein Pasta Servings: 2
Prep time: 30 min.
You'll need
- Kosher salt
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 4 oz cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 tbsp capers
- 8 pitted green olives, quartered
- 2 garlic cloves, diced
- 4 anchovy fillets, minced
- 1 can tuna in olive oil
- 6 oz spaghetti
- Black pepper
- Shredded pecorino cheese (optional)
- Extra-virgin olive oil
Directions
1. Boil a pot of salted water.
2. Coat sauté pan with olive oil on low heat. Add tomatoes, capers, olives, garlic, ancho- vies, and tuna. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until anchovies melt into sauce.
3. Cook pasta 1 minute less than box instructions. Drain pasta, reserving about 1⁄2 cup of the pasta water. Put pasta back in pot on low; add 2 tbsp pasta water and sauce and stir to coat, adding more pasta water if needed for desired consistency.
4. To serve, season with salt and pepper and sprinkle on pecorino (if using); drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil.