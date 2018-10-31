30-Minute Protein Pasta

Directions

1. Boil a pot of salted water.

2. Coat sauté pan with olive oil on low heat. Add tomatoes, capers, olives, garlic, ancho- vies, and tuna. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until anchovies melt into sauce.

3. Cook pasta 1 minute less than box instructions. Drain pasta, reserving about 1⁄2 cup of the pasta water. Put pasta back in pot on low; add 2 tbsp pasta water and sauce and stir to coat, adding more pasta water if needed for desired consistency.

4. To serve, season with salt and pepper and sprinkle on pecorino (if using); drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil.