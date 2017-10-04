Healthy Recipes

7 of the Best, Tastiest Taco Recipes Ever

There are so many ways to enjoy this festive food, and we've got some of the best.

Chow Down

Celebrate National Taco Day With These Tasty Offerings
Whether they're from a truck, a drive-thru, or your favorite Mexican restaurant, tacos will be in high demand across the land today. Of course, you also have the option of making your own version of the popular, south-of-the-border food. And to help you find some delicious and healthy recipes that are easy to make, we'd like to share some of our faves.

Check 'em all out, and find the one that best suits your taste buds so you can fully partake in the celebration of National Taco Day.

1. Cajun Catfish Taco

Chef's tip: A lot of fish tacos have a mayo-based sauce; this is more like a vinaigrette, which has a cleaner taste and is much healthier.

For the recipe, cooking instructions, and macro count, click here.

2. Mini-steak Tacos in Lettuce Cups

Mini Steak Tacos in Lettuce Cups
If you're watching your carbs, here's an easy, quick recipe that's perfect for dinner, complete with a zesty avocado salsa to match. And yes, you can still call them tacos without the tortilla.

For the recipe, cooking instructions, and macro count, click here.

3. Vegetarian Tofu Taco

Smoked Tofu Tacos
Thanks to its meaty texture and deep flavor, smoked tofu is a welcome new twist on this vegetarian staple. With about 25g of protein in a 3-oz serving, smoked tofu is no lightweight in the protein department: Researchers at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, found that soy protein was just as effective as casein protein in preventing muscle breakdown and stimulating muscle-protein synthesis.

For the recipe, cooking instructions, and macro count, click here.

4. Mexican Chicken and Black Bean Taco

Slow-cooker chicken tastes unbelievably delicious, especially in tacos filled with spinach, beans, salsa, and cheese. Tease your Insta followers by taking a pic that’ll make ’em drool.

For the recipe, cooking instructions, and macro count, click here.

5. Steak Fajita Taco With Avocado Crema

Steak Fajita Tacos With Avocado Crema
Make this for a healthy taco night meal. Remember, spread meats in a single layer in your pan and let sear undisturbed for about a minute. This promotes caramelization (yum!) and reduces sticking.

For the recipe, cooking instructions, and macro count, click here.

6. Asian-inspired Fish Taco

It's no wonder fish tacos are so popular; they’re versatile, nutritious, easy to make, and you can eat them with your hands. What’s not to love? My recipe features mahi-mahi. Just about any fish will work, but I like mahi-mahi because it has a firm, yet flaky, white flesh and sweet flavor. You can grill the fish, but preparing it in the oven on a nonstick sheet, as we do here, is easy and you don’t have to worry about the fish sticking or falling apart. Using a nonstick sheet also means you don’t have to use any extra oil, which will cut back on the calories. Enjoy.

For the recipe, cooking instructions, and macro count, click here.

7. Protein-Packed Egg and Bean Breakfast Tacos

Protein Packed Taco
Generally you don't think of tacos as breakfast food, but this avocado, and tomato filled taco is doing it's best job to change your mine. Not only is this taco filling, but it also backs a solid amount of protein with a plentiful flavor. 

For the recipe, cooking instructions, and macro count, click here.

