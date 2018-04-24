Glasshouse Images / Getty

6 Common Foods That Are Unexpectedly Physique-Friendly

Some of the healthiest, most physique-friendly foods have been right under your nose for years.

When was the last time you gave any thought to chicken broth? Or seeds that weren’t on a bun? There are plenty of common foods you probably haven’t been eating that can make a big difference in your workout results.

So let us reintroduce you to hemp, bone broth, turmeric, and others. Start using the accompanying recipes to see faster gains, a leaner body, and better health.

MmeEmil / Getty
1. Cilantro

Cilantro helps stimulate insulin release—without increasing blood sugar to do it—making it beneficial for diabetics.

Use it in this hearty turkey chili recipe. 

Michelle Arnold / EyeEm / Getty
2. Curcumin

According to the American Cancer Society, curcumin (found in turmeric) interferes with the growth and spread of cancer.

Use it in these five turmeric-centric recipes.

Westend61 / Getty
3. Hemp Seeds

A study found that hemp seeds can fight heart disease by lowering cholesterol and blood pressure.

Throw them into this delicious salad.

Westend61 / Getty
4. Organic Kale

Kale is loaded with nutrition but is often treated heavily with toxic pesticides. Buy it organic if you eat it often.

Use it in these five kale-based recipes. 

Smart Iberica de Impulso Empresarial / Getty
5. Hemp Milk

With its anti-inflammatory omega- 3 fats, hemp milk offers a lower-calorie alternative to milk.

Toss it into your next shake.

Jarren Vink
6. Bone Broth

Use chicken-bone broth in any recipe that calls for stock, or in place of water to steam vegetables or to boil rice or whole grains.

Make it yourself with this recipe.

