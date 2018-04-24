Glasshouse Images / Getty
Healthy Recipes
6 Common Foods That Are Unexpectedly Physique-Friendly
Some of the healthiest, most physique-friendly foods have been right under your nose for years.
When was the last time you gave any thought to chicken broth? Or seeds that weren’t on a bun? There are plenty of common foods you probably haven’t been eating that can make a big difference in your workout results.
So let us reintroduce you to hemp, bone broth, turmeric, and others. Start using the accompanying recipes to see faster gains, a leaner body, and better health.
