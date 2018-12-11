Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine

Healthy Recipes

6 Healthy Snacks to Keep You Satisfied Between Meals

Raise your intermeal game with these six delicious, protein-packed eats.

by MS, RD
Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine
You might be snacking all wrong. As a registered dietitian and longtime nutrition pro, I can tell you this: Snacking is a habit that can either work for or against you. Constantly grazing on salty, sugary, fatty nutritional bombs will inflate your calorie counts, derail your diet, and ultimately destroy your physique. On the other hand, reaching for a healthy, well-timed snack that fits within your overall macronutrient needs is a smart step toward improving your fitness and making you look better naked. A good snack can also waylay hunger so you don’t overdo it on the megacalorie foods on offer during the holiday season. 

So what’s the secret to snacking success? Quite simply, it’s avoiding the onslaught of unhealthy packaged foods and making your own hunger-demolishing fuel. Start by fortifying your diet with the following mini eats. All of them pull double duty by satisfying your need for great taste and clutch nutrition. 

Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine
1. Black Bean Power Balls

Here’s a stealthy way to eat more nutrient-dense beans. Without tasting too beany, these balls will silence hunger pangs, lift you out of that midafternoon fatigue, and provide the nutritional heft needed to sharpen your physique.

Serves: 4
Ingredients:

  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 1 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed
  • ⅓ cup plain, vanilla, or chocolate protein powder
  • ⅓ cup cocoa powder
  • ¼ cup coconut flakes
  • ⅓ cup almond butter
  • ¼ cup honey
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp cinnamon

Directions: 

  1. Place oats in a food processor and pulverize into small bits. Add remaining ingredients and blend until mixture sticks together when pinched between your fingers.
  2. With damp hands, roll mixture into golf-ball-size balls. You should yield about 16 balls. Chill balls until ready to serve.

The Macros: 

  • Calories: 266
  • Protein: 11g 
  • Carbs: 34g 
  • Fat: 12g
Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine
2. Yogurt Coffee-fig Sauce

The combination of protein and carbs makes this a great postworkout snack. To make it more of a breakfast option, toss some granola into the bowl.

Serves: 4
Ingredients: 

  • 1½ cups brewed coffee
  • 1 cup chopped dried figs
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 1 tbsp cocoa powder
  • 2 tsp orange zest
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp cardamom
  • Pinch salt
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 3 cups plain Greek yogurt
  • ¼ cup chopped hazelnuts or walnuts

Directions: 

  1. In a medium-size saucepan, combine coffee, figs, honey, cocoa powder, orange zest, cinnamon, cardamom, and salt. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer covered for 15 minutes.
  2. With a slotted spoon, remove figs from the pan and set aside. Stir in vanilla. Simmer liquid, uncovered, over medium-high until reduced and syrupy, about 5 to 7 minutes. Return figs to pan. Remove from heat and
  3. let cool.
  4. Place yogurt in a bowl and top with fig compote and nuts.

Tha Macros: 

  • Calories: 263
  • Protein: 17g
  • Carbs: 41g
  • Fat: 5

Cooking Tip: A bag of dried figs adds natural sweetness to your snacks. Among dried fruit, figs deliver some of the highest levels of fiber, vitamin K, and calcium.

Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine
3. Mackerel-pâté-stuffed Peppers

Mackerel are rich in protein and omega-3s, and the Peppadew peppers offer an addictive sweet-fiery flavor. Look for those Peppadews, a trademark name for piquante peppers, in the deli section of supermarkets, where they’re sold in a pickling liquid.

Serves: 4
Ingredients: 

  • ½ lb smoked mackerel
  • ⅓ cup ricotta cheese
  • ⅓ cup sour cream
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 tbsp chopped dill
  • 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp prepared horseradish
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • 16 whole Peppadew peppers, drained

Directions: 

  • Add mackerel to a food processor along with ricotta, sour cream, garlic, dill, lemon juice, horseradish, and black pepper. Blend until smooth, stopping halfway if needed to scrape down the sides of the bowl (Alternatively, finely chop mackerel with a knife and place in a bowl; stir in other pâté ingredients.)
  • Use a small spoon to gently stuff mackerel mixture into peppers.

The Macros:

  • Calories: 235
  • Protein: 15g
  • Carbs: 9g
  • Fat: 16g
Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine
4. Peanut Butter Hummus

This twist on a classic swaps tahini for peanut butter, which is higher in protein and therefore packs more muscle-building power. Pair this with foods like apple wedges, baby carrots, sliced red peppers, and baked tortilla chips.

Serves: 6
Ingredients: 

  • ½ cup dry chickpeas
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • ⅓ cup natural peanut butter
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tsp honey
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • ¼ salt
  • ¼ cup chopped roasted peanuts

Directions: 

  1. Cover chickpeas and ½ tsp baking soda with 2 inches water and soak overnight.
  2. Drain chickpeas and place in a saucepan with ½ tsp baking soda and enough water to cover by 2 inches. Simmer until chickpeas are very tender, about 25 minutes. Reserve ½ cup soaking liquid, drain, and set chickpeas aside to cool.
  3. Place cooled chickpeas, peanut butter, protein powder, lemon juice, olive oil, honey, garlic, paprika, and salt in a food processor and blend until smooth. If needed, blend reserved soaking liquid, 1 tbsp at a time, into mixture to create a creamy texture.
  4. When ready to serve, place hummus in a serving bowl and scatter on chopped peanuts.

The Macros

  • Calories: 228
  • Protein: 8g
  • Carbs: 17g
  • Fat: 16g

Cooking Tip: Ditch the packaged hummus. Instead, soak and simmer dried chickpeas with baking soda, which encourages them to break down during cooking and makes for a creamier dip.

Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine
5. Popcorn Jerky Snack Mix

You don’t need to be hiking in the woods to benefit from this beefed-up trail mix. Each handful delivers protein, healthy fats, and complex carbs to take a sledgehammer to hunger.

Serves: 6
Ingredients: 

  • 2 tsp canola oil
  • ⅓ cup popcorn kernels
  • 2 tsp yellow curry powder
  • ¼ tsp cayenne
  • 3 oz chopped jerky
  • 1 cup sliced dried mango
  • ½ cup unsalted roasted cashews
  • ½ cup unsalted roasted almonds
  • ⅓ cup unsalted pumpkin seeds

Directions: 

  1. Heat oil in a large heavy bottom saucepan. Put 4 kernels in the pan and cover. When the kernels pop, pour in the remaining kernels in an even layer. Cover pan, lift it off the heat, and count to 30 seconds. Return pan to heat, with the lid slightly ajar to release some steam, and once the popping is rapid, gently shake the pan back and forth on the burner. When the popping slows to a crawl, remove pan from heat and pour popcorn into a large bowl. Immediately coat popcorn with oil spray and toss with the curry powder and cayenne.
  2. Place remaining ingredients in the bowl with the popcorn and toss to mix.

The Macros: 

  • Calories: 304
  • Protein: 14g
  • Carbs: 28g
  • Fat: 17g

Cooking Tip: Snacks should make up no more than 40% of your total calorie intake. To make sure you don’t go overboard, cap each of your snacks at about 300 calories.

Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine
6. Ham and Cheese Mini Sandwiches

These little sandwiches are made possible with blini, essentially tiny pancakes hailing from Russia that can be filled with all sorts of foods. Other filling options include apple butter and prosciutto, pesto and sliced chicken, and cream cheese with smoked salmon.

Serves: 6
Ingredients:  

  • 1 cup whole-wheat pastry flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • ½ tsp baking soda
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • ¾ cup milk
  • 2 tsp butter or canola oil
  • 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 4 oz sliced ham, cut into
  • 1-inch pieces
  • 4 oz mozzarella cheese,
  • cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 cup arugula

Directions: 

  1. In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a separate bowl, gently beat together eggs and milk. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir until smooth. Let batter rest 10 minutes.
  2. Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat. By the tablespoonful, drop batter into pan and heat mini pancakes until edges begin to turn inward and bubbles form on the surface, about 2 minutes. Flip over and cook for 1 minute more. Repeat with remaining batter. Let prepared blini cool, preferably on a wire rack. You should yield about 24 mini pancakes.
  3. To assemble mini sandwiches, spread some mustard on a pancake and top with some ham, cheese, and arugula. Top with a second pancake.

The Macros

  • Calories: 195
  • Protein: 14g
  • Carbs: 17g
  • Fat: 8g

Cooking Tip: Rather than using regular whole-wheat flour, which comes from hard red wheat, opt for whole-wheat pastry flour, milled from soft white wheat. You’ll create less dense items like pancakes and muffins.

Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine
Legit Healthy Snacks

Most store-bought snacks aren’t great for your body, but a few of them are solid, mainly because they dial back on the sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. Try these five.

1. Bare Sea Salt Carrot Chips 

No added sugars, and you can use these chips as a delivery method for dips.

2. Wild Zora Applepork Bar 

Naturally sweetened with real fruit.

3. Wonderful Pistachios Sweet Chili 

Fiery kick and a source of plant protein and monounsaturated fat.

4. Mauna Lowfat Plain Cottage Cheese 

A single-serving container packs 19 grams of muscle-friendly protein.

5. Made In Nature Figgy Pops Mocha Almond 

All the sweetness comes from fruit, including figs and apricots.

