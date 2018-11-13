6 Muscle-Building Tailgate Recipes to Make This Season

It's pigskin season, and that means it’s also tailgate season. To QB your pregame party, we’ve drafted James Beard Award–winning chef Bradford Thompson, who’s created NFL city-themed menus for his tailgates for the past 20 seasons. His feasts have featured local dishes like smoked alligator (New Orleans Saints), mahi-mahi tacos (Miami Dolphins), Mission-style burritos (San Francisco 49ers), and Texas-size barbecue ribs (Dallas Cowboys). On these pages, Thompson hands off a six-team menu (which we’ve taken the liberty of “muscle-fying”) and provides tips for having a fun, safe tailgate that won’t set the parking lot ablaze.