Claudia Totir / Getty

Healthy Recipes

6 Ways to Turn Up Your Tacos for Cinco De Mayo

With the right ingredients, tacos have the potential to be serious muscle builders. These six recipes prove it.

by MS, RD
Claudia Totir / Getty

The flavors, the texture, the deliciously worth-it mess—few foods can put you in a better mood than tacos. They also have a ton of potential to be a solid muscle-building meal if you ditch the hard-shelled fast-food variety and instead opt for inspiring homemade fillings and zingy condiments. Pile on smart proteins along with whole-food-based salsas and other toppings, and you’ve got an ultra-satisfying muscle-making meal in your hand.

And don’t forget that tacos can showcase more than just south-of-the-border flavors. Whether you’re a hungry carnivore, prefer plants to beasts, or need to tame a sweet tooth, these recipes will help you reinvent taco night. So crack open a cerveza and grab those napkins.

1 of 6
Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine
Mediterranean Chicken Tacos
These tacos combine hummus, juicy chicken meat, and a spicy tahini sauce for a lively medley of flavors.

 

Ingredients:

1 tsp Italian seasoning
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp black pepper
1 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cup chopped cucumber
½ cup chopped red onion 
cup sliced kalamata olives
1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped
1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
2 tbsp tahini
2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
Juice of ½ lemon
½ tsp cumin powder
1 garlic clove, minced
¾ cup prepared hummus
8 tortillas, warmed
½ cup crumbled feta
cup chopped parsley

 

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Stir together Italian seasoning, salt, and black pepper. Rub mixture onto chicken, then place on a greased baking sheet and roast until meat reaches an internal temperature of 165°F, about 20 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes and then slice. 
2. In a bowl, toss together tomatoes, cucumber, onion, olives, jalapeño, and balsamic vinegar. 
3. In a small bowl, whisk together tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, and garlic. 
4. Spread hummus on tortillas and top with chicken mixture. Drizzle on tahini sauce. Sprinkle on feta and parsley. 
 
Serves: 4
 
Macros
CaloriesProteinCarbsFat
50733g35g27g
2 of 6
Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine
Sushi Tacos with Mango-Avocado Salsa

These sushi-inspired tacos dish up anti-inflammatory omega-3s, a sinus-clearing kick of wasabi, and sweet black rice (aka “forbidden rice”), which is loaded with disease-fighting antioxidants found in blueberries.

 

Ingredients:

3 tbsp lower-sodium soy sauce
2 tbsp rice vinegar
1 tbsp wasabi paste
1 tbsp minced fresh ginger
2 tsp sesame oil 
1 lb skinless salmon, cut into ½-inch pieces
¾ cup black rice
1 avocado, cubed
1 cup cubed mango
2 scallions, sliced 
1 tsp lime zest
Juice of ½ lime
2 corn tortillas
2 tbsp sesame seeds

 

Directions:

1. Whisk together soy sauce, rice vinegar, wasabi paste, ginger, and sesame oil in a large bowl, being sure to mash up the wasabi paste so no large pieces remain. Add salmon, stir gently so fish is covered in marinade, and chill for about 1 hour.
2. Place rice and 1½ cups water in a medium-size saucepan. Simmer covered until rice is tender and water is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Set aside for 5 minutes and then fluff with a fork.
3. In a bowl, toss together avocado, mango, scallions, lime zest, and lime juice.
4. Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add salmon and marinade to pan and heat until salmon is cooked through, about 4 minutes. 
5. Top tortillas with rice, salmon, and mango-avocado salsa. Sprinkle on sesame seeds.
 
Serves : 4
 
Macros
CaloriesProteinCarbsFat
57331g55g27g
3 of 6
Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine
Steak and Potato Taco Bowls

A smoky chili sauce, rich-tasting beef, tender spuds, and crunchy chips mingle together in this taco bowl of nutritional greatness. 

 

Ingredients:

4 dried Mexican peppers, such 
as guajillo, pasilla, or ancho 
3 whole garlic cloves, peeled
1 medium tomato, quartered
1 tbsp honey
tbsp cider vinegar
1 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp onion powder
¼ tsp cinnamon 
¾ cup plain yogurt
2 medium sweet potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes
2 tbsp canola oil 
Salt and pepper
1 lb flank steak 
4 cups baby spinach
2 cups cooked or canned (drained and rinsed) pinto beans
2 cups crumbled baked tortilla chips
¼ cup pumpkin seeds
cup cilantro

 

Directions

1. Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add peppers and toast for 30 seconds per side. Remove peppers and add garlic. Cook for 2 minutes, flipping once, until cloves are slightly blackened.
2. Slice off stems of toasted peppers and discard most of the seeds. Add peppers to a blender along with garlic, ¼ cup boiled water, tomato, honey, cider vinegar, oregano, onion powder, and cinnamon; blend into a thick paste. Let cool for several minutes and then, in a bowl, stir together 
3 tbsp of the chili sauce with yogurt. (Save remaining chili sauce for a later use.) 
3. Preheat oven to 400°F and place a rimmed baking sheet inside as it heats. Toss sweet potatoes with 1 tbsp oil and salt and pepper to taste. Spread out on sheet and roast, stirring once, until tender, about 25 minutes. 
4. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Season steak with salt and pepper and cook 4 minutes per side for medium-rare. Remove steak from skillet and let rest for 10 minutes before thinly slicing against the grain.
5. Divide spinach among bowls and add pinto beans, sweet potatoes, steak, and tortilla chips. 
Top with yogurt sauce, pumpkin seeds, and cilantro.
 
Serves : 4
 
Macros
CaloriesProteinCarbsFat
51437g46g20g
4 of 6
Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine
Pork Tacos with Apple-Fig Salsa

Brining the pork in hard cider delivers extra-tender meat to your taste buds.

 

Ingredients:

2 tbsp sugar
1 tbsp salt, plus more for salsa and cabbage
cups hard cider
1 lb pork tenderloin
Black pepper
2 red apples, chopped
½ cup quartered dried figs  
2 tsp fresh thyme
½ tsp red chili flakes
¼ tsp cinnamon
Juice of ½ lemon 
3 cups shredded red cabbage
1 tbsp cider vinegar 
2 tsp canola oil 
8 tortillas, warmed 
½ cup sour cream

 

Directions:

1. Place sugar and 1 tbsp salt in a container large enough for pork to lie flat. Add 1½ cups boiled water and stir until sugar and salt are dissolved. Add cider and pork, cover, and chill for at least 6 hours or overnight.
2. Preheat oven to 400°F. Pat pork dry, season with pepper, and place on a greased baking sheet. Roast until internal temperature reaches 145°F, about 18 minutes. Rest pork for about 5 minutes before thinly slicing.
3. Toss together apples, figs, thyme, chili flakes, cinnamon, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt.
4. Combine cabbage, vinegar, oil, and salt to taste. Massage cabbage until volume is reduced. 
5. Top tortillas with pork, cabbage, apple-fig salsa, and sour cream.
 
Serves :  4
 
Macros
CaloriesProteinCarbsFat
40230g54g8g
5 of 6
Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine
Chipotle Black Bean Tacos

You won’t miss the meat with these smoky chipotle, cocoa-infused vegetarian tacos. 

 

Ingredients

2 tsp canola oil 
1 small yellow onion, diced
¼ tsp sea salt
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 (15 oz) can black beans, drained and rinsed
2 plum (Roma) tomatoes, seeded and diced
1 ripe plantain, skin covered in black spots, peeled, and diced 
1 canned chipotle chili pepper in adobo sauce, minced
2 tbsp cocoa powder
½ tsp cumin powder
¼ tsp black pepper
2 tbsp chopped fresh oregano
Juice of ½ lime
8 corn tortillas, warmed 
1 cup grated Monterey Jack or white cheddar cheese 

 

Directions:

1. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and salt and cook 4 minutes. Add bell pepper and cook 2 minutes. Add black beans, tomatoes, plantain, chipotle pepper, cocoa powder, cumin, and black pepper and cook 2 more minutes. Stir in oregano and lime juice and remove from heat.
2. Place bean mixture on tortillas and top with cheese.
 
Serves 4
 
Macros
CaloriesProteinCarbsFat
40517g56g15g
6 of 6
Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine
Chocolate Cheesecake Tacos

With a good mix of carbs, protein, and healthy fats, these sweet “tacos” make a delicious breakfast or post-workout meal.

 

Ingredients:

2 medium ripe bananas
3 large eggs
2 tbsp milk
½ cup oat flour or whole-wheat pastry flour
3 tbsp cocoa powder
¾ tsp cinnamon
½ tsp baking powder
¼ tsp salt
1 tbsp butter or coconut oil 
1 cup ricotta cheese
1 tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
cups berries, such as blueberries or raspberries
cup chopped pistachios or other nuts

 

Directions:

1. In a blender, blend together bananas, eggs, and milk until smooth. Blend in flour, cocoa powder, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt. Let batter sit 10 minutes. 
2. Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat. Pour ¼ cup batter into skillet and spread out into a 6-inch circle. Cook until edges begin to curl inward and darken, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook for an additional minute. Repeat with remaining batter. You should yield at least 6 “tortillas.”  
3. Stir together ricotta cheese, maple syrup, and vanilla.
4. Spread ricotta mixture on tortillas and top with berries and nuts.
 
Serves 6
Macros
CaloriesProteinCarbsFat
2038g27g9g
Topics:
Comments