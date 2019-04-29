Claudia Totir / Getty
Healthy Recipes
6 Ways to Turn Up Your Tacos for Cinco De Mayo
With the right ingredients, tacos have the potential to be serious muscle builders. These six recipes prove it.
The flavors, the texture, the deliciously worth-it mess—few foods can put you in a better mood than tacos. They also have a ton of potential to be a solid muscle-building meal if you ditch the hard-shelled fast-food variety and instead opt for inspiring homemade fillings and zingy condiments. Pile on smart proteins along with whole-food-based salsas and other toppings, and you’ve got an ultra-satisfying muscle-making meal in your hand.
And don’t forget that tacos can showcase more than just south-of-the-border flavors. Whether you’re a hungry carnivore, prefer plants to beasts, or need to tame a sweet tooth, these recipes will help you reinvent taco night. So crack open a cerveza and grab those napkins.
