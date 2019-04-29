6 Ways to Turn Up Your Tacos for Cinco De Mayo

The flavors, the texture, the deliciously worth-it mess—few foods can put you in a better mood than tacos. They also have a ton of potential to be a solid muscle-building meal if you ditch the hard-shelled fast-food variety and instead opt for inspiring homemade fillings and zingy condiments. Pile on smart proteins along with whole-food-based salsas and other toppings, and you’ve got an ultra-satisfying muscle-making meal in your hand.

And don’t forget that tacos can showcase more than just south-of-the-border flavors. Whether you’re a hungry carnivore, prefer plants to beasts, or need to tame a sweet tooth, these recipes will help you reinvent taco night. So crack open a cerveza and grab those napkins.