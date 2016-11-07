Brian Macdonald / Getty

Healthy Recipes

7 Super Simple Snacks and Meals to Make this Season

With the right cooking gadgets, you can quickly and easily whip up these healthy and delicious recipes.

by
Brian Macdonald / Getty
View Gallery (7)

Let's face it, sometimes nutritional meals aren't the easiest or fastest to prepare. These recipes are perfect for those out there who are looking to pack on some muscle, but aren't exactly powerhouses in the kitchen. 

On this list, we have everything from full meals to simple snacks to help you stay upright on your fitness journey. 

7 Super Simple Snacks and Meals to Make this Season
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 7
close
1 of 7
The Picture Pantry/Aysegul Deniz Sanford / Getty
1. Pumpkin Spice Protein Flax Waffles

Don’t overthink a simple meal. Just add water to your favorite protein powder, flax, and oats and with a little spice you’re in for a nutritious breakfast.

Click here for the full recipe.

2 of 7
Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine
2. Barbecue Lentil Stew

Making homemade soup doesn’t have to be intimidating or time-consuming. Let a pressure cooker take the pressure off you completely. Just add ingredients, set the dials, and return to a delicious meal hours later.

Click here for the full recipe. 

3 of 7
Li Kim Goh / Getty
3. Open-faced Nut Butter Toast

It’s time to challenge your simple PB&J standby with this flavorful new twist on an old staple. One bite of this protein packed snack and you’ll never go back.

Click here for the full recipe.

4 of 7
Brian Macdonald / Getty
4. 15-Minute Sloppy Joes

Don’t waste time slicing anything this football season. Instead, simply employ the help of a food processor to make hassle-free meals like this all-American fave.

Click here for the full recipe.

5 of 7
Shutterstock
5. Hearty Artichokes with Garlic and Olive Oil

Don’t miss out on the health benefits of artichokes simply on prep time. With the help of a slow cooker, you can set your chokes to cook while you go about your day, and return to a strong meal rich in antioxidants, dietary fiber, and potassium.  

Click here for the full recipe.

6 of 7
Martin Jacobs/Getty Images
6. Paleo Sweet Potato Chips

Satisfy your snack craving with this homemade, autumn sweet potato recipe. Whether in the oven or a smaller, more compact, countertop convection oven you'll be able to quickly and easily cook up these tasty chips for the perfect bodybuilding snack. 

Click here for the full recipe.

7 of 7
GoodLifeStudio / Getty
7. Birthday Cake Protein Shake

This easy-to-make shake blended with the richest ingredients goes down easy after any workout.

Click here for the full recipe.

Topics:
Comments