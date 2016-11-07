Brian Macdonald / Getty
Healthy Recipes
7 Super Simple Snacks and Meals to Make this Season
With the right cooking gadgets, you can quickly and easily whip up these healthy and delicious recipes.
Let's face it, sometimes nutritional meals aren't the easiest or fastest to prepare. These recipes are perfect for those out there who are looking to pack on some muscle, but aren't exactly powerhouses in the kitchen.
On this list, we have everything from full meals to simple snacks to help you stay upright on your fitness journey.
1 of 7
The Picture Pantry/Aysegul Deniz Sanford / Getty
2 of 7
Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine
3 of 7
Li Kim Goh / Getty
4 of 7
Brian Macdonald / Getty
5 of 7
Shutterstock
6 of 7
Martin Jacobs/Getty Images
7 of 7
GoodLifeStudio / Getty