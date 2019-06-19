Dan Burn-Forti / Getty

Healthy Recipes

8 Chain Restaurants That Serve Impossible and Beyond Burgers

Who would’ve thought so many fast food chains would get into plant-based burgers?

by
Dan Burn-Forti / Getty

In recent years, plant-based foods have been having a moment. The Good Food Institute reports that sales of plant-based food alternatives grew 17 percent in 2018, and a quick search of the hashtag #plantbased on Instagram will yield more than 20 million results. So it's no surprise that plant-based meats like the Impossible Burger and the Beyond Burger are trending in 2019. Despite all the silly social media pranks and April Fool’s Day announcements that some chains opted to pull, plant-based meats—which saw a 23 percent increase in sales last year—are now legitimate options at some of the biggest fast-food chains around. 

With more consumers responding well to these new options, it only makes sense that Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat are partnering with more fast-food joints. Both companies produce a product that looks, cooks, and "bleeds" like meat, making it a more seamless transition for hardcore meat lovers. If you're looking to sink your teeth into one of the latest meat-free burger creations, here's our roundup of all the fast-food restaurants offering faux meat options so far.

This list will be updated as more chains and locations add the Impossible and Beyond Burgers to their menus.  

1 of 8
Michael Thomas / Stringer / Getty
Burger King

The King has spoken! As of spring 2019, Burger King is testing the “Impossible Whopper” at select locations in St. Louis, Missouri; Montgomery, Alabama; Columbus, Georgia; and Miami, Florida. There's no word yet on when the Impossible Whopper will be coming to the rest of the U.S., but if the test results are any indication, it's probably going to be soon. According to CNBC, the Burger King locations offering meat-free patties in St. Louis saw an 18 percent increase in foot traffic compared to the national average.

If you're still patiently waiting for your chance to try the Impossible Whopper, check out this April Fool's YouTube video of unsuspecting Whopper lovers not realizing that their favorite meaty treat has been swapped out for the Impossible Whopper.

As of June 10, 2019, the Impossible Whopper is now available in San Fransisco, California

2 of 8
Courtesy of Carl's Jr.
Carl's Jr.

Carl’s Jr.’s unveiled the Beyond Famous Star Burger for a limited release in January 2019. The Beyond Burger is still available at participating Carl’s Jr.’s locations, and it can be swapped in for a burger patty or chicken on any of the chain's sandwiches.

3 of 8
Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty
White Castle

Who would’ve guessed White Castle would be one of the first adopters of this meatless treat? White Castle first released The Impossible Slider in April of 2018 to great success. In 2019, they expanded their Impossible menu options with the BBQ Impossible Slider, and they've teased the idea of adding vegan cheese to their Impossible Slider. 

 

 

4 of 8
dunkin / Instagram
Dunkin'

If egg and cheese sandwiches just aren't cutting it on your plant-based meal plan, you're in luck. Dunkin just released its collaboration with Beyond Meat in its Manhattan locations, and it's a breakfast game changer. The Beyond Sausage breakfast sandwich is made with a Beyond Meat plant-based protein patty, plus egg and cheese.

"In addition to offering a patty with 10 grams of plant-based protein, the new sandwich helps Dunkin’ deliver the better-for-the-planet environmental benefits of plant-based protein," the company said in a press release. The chain plans to roll it out nationally soon.

5 of 8
Courtesy of QDOBA
Qdoba

Sure, they're not burgers, but Qdoba announced the addition of Impossible meat to its menu in 2019. The plant-based protein option, which is house-seasoned with tomatoes, garlic, smoked chiles, and paprika, can be added to a custom entrée or a signature Impossible Taco or Impossible Bowl dreamed up by Qdoba for the occasion. More than 730 locations around the U.S. have Impossible meat available as of May 28, 2019.

6 of 8
Photo by Brian T. Evans / Getty
Little Caesar's

Pizza, pizza! In May 2019, Little Caesar’s started offering the "Impossible Supreme Pizza,” which is topped with Impossible's new Impossible Sausage, in New Mexico, Florida, and Washington state. Little Caesar's is the first national pizza chain to offer to plant-based meat products on its pizza. 

7 of 8
Red Robin

Yummm—come on, you know you said it in your head!

Despite announcing its take on the Impossible Burger on April Fool’s Day of 2019, Red Robin isn’t messing around with meatless meat. You can substitute an Impossible patty on any of its signature burgers.

8 of 8
Instagram: fatburger / Getty
Fat Burger

This California-based chain was one of the first restaurants to serve the Impossible Burger. It now offers vegan cheese to complement its plant-based burger, and select Fat Burger locations also have gluten-free buns.

Topics:
Comments