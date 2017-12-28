Christopher Testani
Healthy Recipes
Abs-friendly Comfort Food Recipes That Won't Wreck Your Diet
Don't go gentle (and flabby) during the cooler months. These ab-friendly fall meals will keep you lean.
As the conventional wisdom goes, summer is when you show off a six-pack, and fall is when you see it disappear—usually after watching football and snacking on a few too many chicken wings. (Go ahead, tell yourself the extra pounds will keep you warm in the winter.) But it doesn’t have to be that way. You can preserve your lean physique by taking advantage of these recipes made with the season’s freshest, healthiest fare, including pumpkin, squash, cinnamon, and apples, to help you stay in shape and remain energized. Keep these on your menu and your summer body will last through the winter and into the spring
