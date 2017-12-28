Christopher Testani

Abs-friendly Comfort Food Recipes That Won't Wreck Your Diet

Don't go gentle (and flabby) during the cooler months. These ab-friendly fall meals will keep you lean.

Christopher Testani
As the conventional wisdom goes, summer is when you show off a six-pack, and fall is when you see it disappear—usually after watching football and snacking on a few too many chicken wings. (Go ahead, tell yourself the extra pounds will keep you warm in the winter.) But it doesn’t have to be that way. You can preserve your lean physique by taking advantage of these recipes made with the season’s freshest, healthiest fare, including pumpkin, squash, cinnamon, and apples, to help you stay in shape and remain energized. Keep these on your menu and your summer body will last through the winter and into the spring

1. The Ultimate Ab-friendly Bowl

This steak and squash recipe will help you do just that while still feeling satisfied.

Click here for the full recipe.

Christopher Testani
2. Apple Cinnamon Protein Crepes

In addition to being a sweet treat, this recipes packs a bit of protein with egg whites in the ingredients. 

Click here for the full recipe. 

Christopher Testani
3. Apple-curry Tuna Melt

This recipe features tuna, an excellent source of protein and a good change from your typical chicken breast.

Click here for the full recipe.

Christopher Testani
4. Savory Breakfast Skillet

You can preserve your lean physique by taking advantage of this recipe made with the season’s freshest, healthiest fare.

Click here for the full recipe.

