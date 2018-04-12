The Best Breakfasts to Meal-prep Ahead of Time

THE QUESTION:

What are the best breakfast meals to prep ahead of time?

The ANSWER:

Mini bagel sandwiches topped with ham, cheese, and egg can be made in advance, frozen, and then reheated. Overnight oats or two hard-boiled eggs sliced on a piece of toast provide macronutrient balance. Lastly, think leftovers—a grilled chicken sandwich is great morning fuel. If nothing is cooked, grab a glass of milk or a container of Greek yogurt. Remember, something is better than nothing.

— Heather Mangieri, M.S., R.D.N., C.S.S.D., L.D.N., the CEO/nutrition consultant at Nutrition CheckUp, author of Fueling Young Athletes, and spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.