The Best Healthy-eating Cookbooks of 2018

Kick up your culinary skills with these 4 muscle-minded cookbooks.

Eating healthy and eating deliciously aren't always synonymous, but with the help of these new cookbooks, you can feed your muscles while satisfying your tastebuds.

From dude-approved recipes to low-carb, vegan, and even Native American meals, these picks are as delicious as they are unique.  

1. 'The Dude Diet'

Chef and blogger Serena Wolf turned her boyfriend’s favorite foods into healthy meals for guys uninterested in clean eating.

$27; harpercollins.com

2. 'Fat for Fuel Ketogenic Cookbook'

Going keto? Cook these 100 delicious, high-fat recipes that are also Paleo-friendly.

$23; hayhouse.com

3. 'The Edgy Veg'

This vegan cookbook has nearly 140 recipes—including a Chick Fillet Deluxe to satisfy carnivorous cravings.

$15; amazon.com

4. 'The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen'

Native American cuisine gets its due with these high-protein, low-carb eats for all culinary and fitness nuts.

$25; amazon.com

