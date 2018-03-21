Utilize the under-appreciated broiler to whip up this muscle-building tuna melt packed with protein and flavor.

Broiled Tuna Melt Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 min. | Cook time: 1 min. You'll need 1 whole-grain sandwich thin

1 cup baby spinach or argugula

2 thick tomato slices

1 (5oz) can white tuna, drained

½ avocado, sliced

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese / hot sauce

Chef's Tip: The broiler’s high heat (around 5000F) breaks apart the emulsion of fat and protein in cheese, which helps turn your cheddar or Swiss into a bubbly goodness. Just watch that it doesn’t burn.