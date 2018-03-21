Healthy Recipes

Broiled Tuna Melt

This take on a classic tuna melt just might be better than the traditional version.

Broiled Tuna Melt
Calories 627
Protein 47g
Fat 34g
Carbs 34g
Utilize the under-appreciated broiler to whip up this muscle-building tuna melt packed with protein and flavor. 

Broiled Tuna Melt Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 min.   |   Cook time: 1 min.
You'll need
  • 1 whole-grain sandwich thin
  • 1 cup baby spinach or argugula
  • 2 thick tomato slices
  • 1 (5oz) can white tuna, drained
  • ½ avocado, sliced
  • 1 tsp fresh lemon juice
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese / hot sauce

Chef's Tip: The broiler’s high heat (around 5000F) breaks apart the emulsion of fat and protein in cheese, which helps turn your cheddar or Swiss into a bubbly goodness. Just watch that it doesn’t burn.

Directions 
1. Preheat oven broiler with rack about 4 inches from the overhead heat. Place sandwich thin halves on a baking sheet. Broil until golden brown and crispy, about 1 minute. Be careful not to burn the bread.
2. Top halves with spinach or arugula, tomato, tuna, avocado, lemon juice, and cheese. Broil until cheese is melted, about 30 seconds.
3. Top with hot sauce to taste.
