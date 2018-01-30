Spinach pie is such a perfect appetizer, you won’t mind passing up fatty dips and chips.

Cheesy Spinach Pie Servings: 6-12

Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 25 min. You'll need 1 tsp olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 cup low-fat cottage cheese

4 large egg whites

1 (9 oz) package frozen spinach, defrosted, rinsed

1 cup reduced-fat cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup roasted red bell peppers

Fresh ground black pepper, to taste

For a minimum of calories, fat, and cholesterol, this starter provides protein and carotenoids to protect against cell damage, and vitamin K for proper blood clotting.

*Nutritional info is per 137g (side dish portion). To serve as an appetizer, serve in 68g portions.