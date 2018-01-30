Healthy Recipes
Cheesy Spinach Pie
Replace fatty dips with this lower-calorie, yet filling alternative.
Spinach pie is such a perfect appetizer, you won’t mind passing up fatty dips and chips.
Cheesy Spinach Pie Servings: 6-12
Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 25 min.
You'll need
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
- 1 cup low-fat cottage cheese
- 4 large egg whites
- 1 (9 oz) package frozen spinach, defrosted, rinsed
- 1 cup reduced-fat cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 cup roasted red bell peppers
- Fresh ground black pepper, to taste
For a minimum of calories, fat, and cholesterol, this starter provides protein and carotenoids to protect against cell damage, and vitamin K for proper blood clotting.
*Nutritional info is per 137g (side dish portion). To serve as an appetizer, serve in 68g portions.
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400˚. Coat a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray. In a small skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and sauté about 3-5 minutes. Set aside.
2. Place the cottage cheese in a food processor. Blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Set aside. Place egg whites in medium bowl and whisk until beaten. Add onion, cottage cheese, spinach, cheddar cheese, roasted peppers, and black pepper. Mix well.
3. Pour mixture into pan. Bake until firm, about 22-25 minutes. Place on wire cooling rack. Let stand 5 minutes. Cut into 6 pieces as a side dish or 12 as an appetizer. Serve warm or cold.