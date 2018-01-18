Chicken and Pork Souvlaki

Directions

1. To prepare tzatziki, quarter cucumber lengthwise and trim off the triangular wedge of seeds. Cut cucumber into very small, even dice. Transfer to a mixing bowl. In a food processor, combine garlic, vinegar, shallots, and dill. Pulse until finely chopped but not pureed.

2. Add yogurt to cucumbers. Fold together with a rubber spatula, adding olive oil and lemon juice. Season liberally with salt and pepper, starting off with 1 tbsp salt. Taste for seasoning. (Store refrigerated for one week.)

3. Carefully trim off the thin white membrane (silverskin) running down one side of pork tenderloin and cut cross-wise into generous 1-inch-thick chunks. Cut chicken into 1-inch chunks. Transfer to large resealable bag, cover with 1 cup ladolemono, and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.

4. Remove from the brine and pat dry with a paper towel. Thread the pieces of meat onto 4 wooden skewers, keeping pork and chicken separate.

5. Preheat a charcoal or gas grill until hot. Coat onion with a drizzle of olive oil, salt, and pepper and grill until charred and soft, turning frequently. Reserve.

6. Season meat lightly with salt and pepper and grill until firm and charmarked on all sides. Pork will take about 8 minutes total, chicken about 6.

7. Smear some tzatziki in the center of each pita round and push meat off the skewer on top of tzatziki. Drizzle with ladolemono. Top with onion, tomato, and arugula. Sprinkle with oregano. Pull sides of pita up to meet in the center like a taco.