Add some serious Middle Eastern spice to your chicken and pork with this easy and flavorful recipe. This meal may take a little preparation, but pays off in the end with a serious punch of protein.
Chicken and Pork Souvlaki
You'll need
- 1 English cucumber, peeled
- 10 cloves garlic, smashed and finely chopped
- 1 cup distilled white vinegar
- 4 shallots, sliced thick
- 1 cup small, picked sprigs of dill
- 2 1⁄2 cups strained Greek yogurt
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- Kosher salt and cracked black pepper
- 1 pound pork tenderloin
- 1 pound chicken
- 1 1⁄2 cups ladolemono
- Half medium onion, separated into rings
- 1 cup chopped tomato
- 2 cups firmly packed arugula
- 2 tsp dry Greek oregano
- 2/3 cup tzatziki
- 4 rounds whole-wheat pita bread, painted with olive oil and char-toasted on both sides (or warmed in a microwave)
Directions
1. To prepare tzatziki, quarter cucumber lengthwise and trim off the triangular wedge of seeds. Cut cucumber into very small, even dice. Transfer to a mixing bowl. In a food processor, combine garlic, vinegar, shallots, and dill. Pulse until finely chopped but not pureed.
2. Add yogurt to cucumbers. Fold together with a rubber spatula, adding olive oil and lemon juice. Season liberally with salt and pepper, starting off with 1 tbsp salt. Taste for seasoning. (Store refrigerated for one week.)
3. Carefully trim off the thin white membrane (silverskin) running down one side of pork tenderloin and cut cross-wise into generous 1-inch-thick chunks. Cut chicken into 1-inch chunks. Transfer to large resealable bag, cover with 1 cup ladolemono, and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.
4. Remove from the brine and pat dry with a paper towel. Thread the pieces of meat onto 4 wooden skewers, keeping pork and chicken separate.
5. Preheat a charcoal or gas grill until hot. Coat onion with a drizzle of olive oil, salt, and pepper and grill until charred and soft, turning frequently. Reserve.
6. Season meat lightly with salt and pepper and grill until firm and charmarked on all sides. Pork will take about 8 minutes total, chicken about 6.
7. Smear some tzatziki in the center of each pita round and push meat off the skewer on top of tzatziki. Drizzle with ladolemono. Top with onion, tomato, and arugula. Sprinkle with oregano. Pull sides of pita up to meet in the center like a taco.