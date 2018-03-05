Chicken, asparagus, and brie omelet

Directions

1. In a small bowl, whisk eggs, egg whites, salt, and black pepper.

2. Coat large skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Pour in egg mixture.

3. When the edges begin to set, push the cooked portion toward the center with a spatula. Tilt the skillet so any uncooked egg reaches the hot pan. When eggs set, add chicken and asparagus to one side. Cook for 1 minute. Add brie and cook 1 to 2 minutes, until the cheese melts.

4. Fold omelet in half and serve with cranberry sauce, if desired.