Chicken Gazpacho Salad

We took a beloved soup and turned it into a healthy salad.

by MS, RD
Brian Klutch
Calories 578
Protein 48g
Fat 30g
Carbs 29g
With inspiration from the classic Spanish cold soup, this salad is packed with fresh flavor and toothsome textures. Of course, we’re bringing the muscle-building protein to the table courtesy of the always-reliable chicken breast, with some peaches for a hint of sweetness to boot.

Chicken Gazpacho Salad Servings: 2
Prep time: 15   |   Cook time: 15
You'll need
  • 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 6 oz each)
  • Salt and black pepper
  • 2 peaches, halved and pitted
  • 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tbsp red-wine vinegar
  • ¼ cup fresh basil
  • 1 cucumber
  • 2 cups arugula
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1 scallion, sliced
  • ½ cup bocconcini (mozzarella pearls) or torn fresh mozzarella
  • ¼ cup shelled pistachios

Tip: When summer is in full swing, forget the supermarket. For superior flavor and nutritional value, source most of your salad ingredients, like tomatoes and greens, from a local farmers’ market. You’ll save some cash, too.

Directions 
1. Heat grill to medium-high and grease grill grate. Season chicken with salt and pepper and grill until internal tempera- ture reaches 165°, about 6 minutes per side. Alternatively, cook chicken in a skillet on the stovetop over medium- high heat or in a 400° oven. When cool, thinly slice chicken.
2. Brush peaches with oil and place on grill, cut-side down. Heat until grill marks appear, about 2 minutes. When cool, slice peaches into wedges.
3. Whisk together oil, vinegar, 2 tbsp water, basil, and salt to taste.
4. Shave cucumber into long strips with a vegetable peeler, stopping at the seedy core.
5. Divide arugula, tomatoes, cucumber, peaches, chicken, scallion, and bocconcini between 2 serving plates or bowls. Drizzle on dressing and scatter on pistachios.
