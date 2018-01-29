Chicken Gazpacho Salad

Directions

1. Heat grill to medium-high and grease grill grate. Season chicken with salt and pepper and grill until internal tempera- ture reaches 165°, about 6 minutes per side. Alternatively, cook chicken in a skillet on the stovetop over medium- high heat or in a 400° oven. When cool, thinly slice chicken.

2. Brush peaches with oil and place on grill, cut-side down. Heat until grill marks appear, about 2 minutes. When cool, slice peaches into wedges.

3. Whisk together oil, vinegar, 2 tbsp water, basil, and salt to taste.

4. Shave cucumber into long strips with a vegetable peeler, stopping at the seedy core.

5. Divide arugula, tomatoes, cucumber, peaches, chicken, scallion, and bocconcini between 2 serving plates or bowls. Drizzle on dressing and scatter on pistachios.