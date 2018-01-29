With inspiration from the classic Spanish cold soup, this salad is packed with fresh flavor and toothsome textures. Of course, we’re bringing the muscle-building protein to the table courtesy of the always-reliable chicken breast, with some peaches for a hint of sweetness to boot.
Chicken Gazpacho Salad Servings: 2
Prep time: 15 | Cook time: 15
You'll need
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 6 oz each)
- Salt and black pepper
- 2 peaches, halved and pitted
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp red-wine vinegar
- ¼ cup fresh basil
- 1 cucumber
- 2 cups arugula
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 scallion, sliced
- ½ cup bocconcini (mozzarella pearls) or torn fresh mozzarella
- ¼ cup shelled pistachios
Tip: When summer is in full swing, forget the supermarket. For superior flavor and nutritional value, source most of your salad ingredients, like tomatoes and greens, from a local farmers’ market. You’ll save some cash, too.
Directions
1. Heat grill to medium-high and grease grill grate. Season chicken with salt and pepper and grill until internal tempera- ture reaches 165°, about 6 minutes per side. Alternatively, cook chicken in a skillet on the stovetop over medium- high heat or in a 400° oven. When cool, thinly slice chicken.
2. Brush peaches with oil and place on grill, cut-side down. Heat until grill marks appear, about 2 minutes. When cool, slice peaches into wedges.
3. Whisk together oil, vinegar, 2 tbsp water, basil, and salt to taste.
4. Shave cucumber into long strips with a vegetable peeler, stopping at the seedy core.
5. Divide arugula, tomatoes, cucumber, peaches, chicken, scallion, and bocconcini between 2 serving plates or bowls. Drizzle on dressing and scatter on pistachios.