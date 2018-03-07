Chicken-walnut Salad With Pomegranate Seeds

Directions

1. In a medium bowl, combine chicken, onion, celery, and walnuts with pomegranate arils.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together mayo, yogurt, mustard, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper until well-combined. Add to chicken. Stir to coat evenly.

3. Add chicken salad to tortillas. Fold the sides in; bring bottom up; roll to close.