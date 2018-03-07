Healthy Recipes

Chicken-walnut Salad With Pomegranate Seeds

Put your leftover chicken to good use with this delicious recipe.

Chicken and walnut salad wraps
Calories 162
Protein 14g
Fat 9g
Carbs 4g
Chicken-walnut Salad With Pomegranate Seeds Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 8 oz leftover skinless chicken, chopped
  • 1/2 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1 1 celery rib, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup (1 oz) finely chopped walnuts
  • 2 Tbsp pomegranate arils/seeds (or dried cranberries)
  • 2 Tbsp light mayonnaise
  • 2 Tbsp nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/8 tsp ground black pepper
  • 4 (8-inch) low-carb, whole-wheat flour tortillas
Directions 
1. In a medium bowl, combine chicken, onion, celery, and walnuts with pomegranate arils.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together mayo, yogurt, mustard, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper until well-combined. Add to chicken. Stir to coat evenly.
3. Add chicken salad to tortillas. Fold the sides in; bring bottom up; roll to close.
