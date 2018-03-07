Healthy Recipes
Chicken-walnut Salad With Pomegranate Seeds
Put your leftover chicken to good use with this delicious recipe.
Chicken-walnut Salad With Pomegranate Seeds Servings: 4
You'll need
- 8 oz leftover skinless chicken, chopped
- 1/2 medium onion, finely chopped
- 1 1 celery rib, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup (1 oz) finely chopped walnuts
- 2 Tbsp pomegranate arils/seeds (or dried cranberries)
- 2 Tbsp light mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp ground black pepper
- 4 (8-inch) low-carb, whole-wheat flour tortillas
Directions
1. In a medium bowl, combine chicken, onion, celery, and walnuts with pomegranate arils.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together mayo, yogurt, mustard, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper until well-combined. Add to chicken. Stir to coat evenly.
3. Add chicken salad to tortillas. Fold the sides in; bring bottom up; roll to close.