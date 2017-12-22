Healthy Recipes
Cranberry Turkey Hill Cutlets With Wild Rice and Chestnuts
A classic holiday recipe doesn't have to kill your diet.
Seasonal favorites turkey, wild rice, cranberries, and chestnuts blend scrumptiously in this holiday centerpiece.
You'll need
- Turkey Cutlets: 1lb turkey cutlets, sliced about ¼" thick
- Cranberry Sauce: 1/2 cup cranberries, fresh of frozen
- Cranberry Sauce: 2/3 cup water
- Cranberry Sauce: 2 pinches of salt
- Cranberry Sauce: 6 packets sugar substitute such as Splenda or Equal
- Wild Rice: 1 cup uncooked wild rice
- Wild Rice: 1 tbsp olive oil
- Wild Rice: 1 scallion, thinly sliced
- Wild Rice: 1/4 cup chestnuts, chopped
- Wild Rice: 1/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- Wild Rice: 1/4 cup cranberries
- Wild Rice: pinch black pepper
- Wild Rice: 1/2 tsp sea salt
Directions
1. Grill or broil turkey cutlets until center reaches 155°. Meanwhile, to make sauce, put cranberries and water in small pot, and bring to a boil.
2. Lower heat to medium, and add rest of ingredients. Mix well until cranberries pop. Cook 4–7 minutes, or until desired consistency.
3. Cook wild rice according to package instructions. Set aside. Heat oil in medium-size saucepan for 15 seconds, then add scallion and chestnuts. Stir quickly, then add cooked rice. Stir. Add broth, cranberries, black pepper, and sea salt. Stir, and cover. Cook 5–7 minutes over low to medium heat, stirring occasionally.
4. To serve, place grilled turkey cutlets in a serving dish atop wild rice medley. Pour the cranberry sauce over the cutlets, and serve.