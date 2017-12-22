Cranberry Turkey Hill Cutlets With Wild Rice and Chestnuts

Directions

1. Grill or broil turkey cutlets until center reaches 155°. Meanwhile, to make sauce, put cranberries and water in small pot, and bring to a boil.

2. Lower heat to medium, and add rest of ingredients. Mix well until cranberries pop. Cook 4–7 minutes, or until desired consistency.

3. Cook wild rice according to package instructions. Set aside. Heat oil in medium-size saucepan for 15 seconds, then add scallion and chestnuts. Stir quickly, then add cooked rice. Stir. Add broth, cranberries, black pepper, and sea salt. Stir, and cover. Cook 5–7 minutes over low to medium heat, stirring occasionally.

4. To serve, place grilled turkey cutlets in a serving dish atop wild rice medley. Pour the cranberry sauce over the cutlets, and serve.