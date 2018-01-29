Healthy Recipes
Fire Up the Grill for This Healthy and Delicious Tangy Barbecue Chicken
Get your protein fix with a healthy, no-fuss entrée that brings out the freshest flavors.
If chicken breast is among your favorite go-tos for a tasty and reliable protein fix, you'll want to add this dish to your muscle-building arsenal. This version gets its kick from tangy apple cider vinegar and spicy mustard paired with just a little bit of brown sugar and ketchup.
Tangy Barbecue Chicken Servings: 4
You'll need
- 2/3 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 cup yellow mustard
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 2 pinches salt
- 1/8 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup low-sodium ketchup
- 4 chicken breasts
Directions
1. Preheat grill. Place all ingredients except chicken in a sauce pan. Heat over medium flame, cooking until contents are reduced by 50%.
2. Spread barbecue sauce on chicken breasts and place on grill. (Sauce can also be cooled for later use.)
3. Grill breasts 4-5 minutes on each side, or until no longer pink inside.