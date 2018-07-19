Healthy Fast-Food Copycat Cheeseburger

Directions

1. Preheat a grill to medium-high heat and grease grill grate.

2. Blend together mayonnaise, ketchup, and chipotle chili until smooth.

3. Divide meat into 4 balls and gently press into patties. Season patties with salt and pepper.

4. Place burgers on grill, close lid, and cook until grill marks appear, about 2 minutes. Rotate patties 90 degrees and continue cooking until droplets of juices appear on the tops of the patties, about 2 minutes more.

5. Carefully flip patties and top each with a slice of cheese; grill just until cheese is melted. Remove patties from grill.

6. Place bun halves facedown on grill and heat until toasted.

7. Spread chipotle ketchup on each bun top and bottom. Layer greens, tomato, onion, and pickles on each bottom bun. Top with patties and bun tops.