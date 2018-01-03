Healthy Sides: Green Bean Slaw

Directions

1. In a bowl, cover red onion with cold water and chill for at least 30 minutes; drain. This takes some of the bite out of eating raw onion.

2. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook beans until tender, about 2 minutes. Immediately place beans in a pot of ice water to halt cooking process. Drain and place in a large bowl along with onion, carrots, parsnips, and red pepper.

3. To make dressing, place olive oil, vinegar, hazelnuts, lemon zest, mustard, garlic, salt, and pepper in a blender and blend until just slightly chunky. Blend in water, 1 tbsp at a time, if needed to help with blending and to reach desired consistency. Toss dressing with vegetables and then gently stir in eggs and dill.