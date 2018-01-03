Healthy Recipes
Healthy Sides: Green Bean Slaw
Loaded with hearty vegetables, this green bean dish will satisfy your tastebuds and your diet.
Let’s face it: The side dish staple green bean casserole is a sodium tsunami and gut-busting calorie load. Instead, serve up this healthy slaw featuring a plethora of vegetables and a dressing.
Gren Bean Slaw Servings: 6
You'll need
- ½ cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1 lb green beans or haricots verts, ends trimmed
- 2 medium carrots, peeled and julienned
- 2 medium parsnips, peeled and julienned
- 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp cider vinegar or white wine vinegar
- ¼ cup hazelnuts
- 2 tsp lemon zest
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 garlic clove, chopped
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 3 hard-boiled eggs, roughly chopped
- ¼ cup chopped dill
Directions
1. In a bowl, cover red onion with cold water and chill for at least 30 minutes; drain. This takes some of the bite out of eating raw onion.
2. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook beans until tender, about 2 minutes. Immediately place beans in a pot of ice water to halt cooking process. Drain and place in a large bowl along with onion, carrots, parsnips, and red pepper.
3. To make dressing, place olive oil, vinegar, hazelnuts, lemon zest, mustard, garlic, salt, and pepper in a blender and blend until just slightly chunky. Blend in water, 1 tbsp at a time, if needed to help with blending and to reach desired consistency. Toss dressing with vegetables and then gently stir in eggs and dill.