Healthy Recipes
Marinated Ginger Garlic Chicken & Brown Rice With Cranberries
The rich flavors of ginger and garlic take this chicken recipe up a notch.
Pro tip: Marinating the chicken breast a day or two in advance lets it absorb the rich ginger and garlic flavors.
Marinated Ginger Garlic Chicken & Brown Rice With Cranberries Servings: 4
Prep time: 24-48 hrs. | Cook time: 30 min.
Prep time: 24-48 hrs. | Cook time: 30 min.
You'll need
- 1 tsp ginger paste
- 1½ tbsp garlic, minced
- 1 tsp sea salt
- juice of 4 lemons
- 1 cup water
- 4 6-oz chicken breasts
- For rice:
- 1 cup uncooked brown rice
- 3 tbsp dried cranberries
Directions
1. Combine all ingredients through water in medium bowl. Add chicken. Cover and chill 24–48 hours.
2. To prepare, preheat grill or broiler. Cook chicken evenly on both sides, basting with rest of marinade.
3. Cook rice according to package directions. Add cranberries at the end. Mix well. Serve alongside chicken breast.