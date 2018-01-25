Healthy Recipes

Mediterranean Sweet Potato Pork Sliders

Banish the fat from finger foods with these healthy bites.

Calories 316
Protein 18g
Fat 22g
Carbs 12g
While calories at parties can add up faster than snowflakes in a blizzard, these hand-to-mouth stacks provide quality nourishment without sacrificing a shred of muscle. If you’re keeping tabs on your fat intake, opt for pork labeled “lean” to get some less calorie-dense protein into your tummy.

You'll need
  • 2 large sweet potatoes
  • 1 lb lean ground pork
  • 1/3 cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 1/3 cup kalamata olives, finely chopped
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 2 tsp Italian seasoning
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • Salt and black pepper
  • 1 Tbsp canola oil
  • 1 cup grated mozzarella
  • 1 cup arugula
  • 1 roasted red pepper, sliced
Directions 
1. Preheat oven to 400°. Slice sweet potatoes into 12.5" rounds. Don’t slice too thin or they won’t be able to handle toppings. Lightly grease a baking sheet, arrange potato slices on the sheet in a single layer, and lightly brush tops with some oil. Bake for 15 minutes, flip, and continue baking until fork-tender, about 15 minutes.
2. In a large bowl, gently mix together pork, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, shallot, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and a couple of pinches each of salt and black pepper. Form into 12 small patties.
3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook patties for 3 minutes per side, or until cooked through. When burgers are almost ready, top each with some cheese, cover skillet, and cook till melted.
4. To assemble, place a few arugula leaves on each sweet potato round, add a burger, and top with one slice red pepper.
