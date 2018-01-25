Mediterranean Sweet Potato Pork Sliders

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Slice sweet potatoes into 12.5" rounds. Don’t slice too thin or they won’t be able to handle toppings. Lightly grease a baking sheet, arrange potato slices on the sheet in a single layer, and lightly brush tops with some oil. Bake for 15 minutes, flip, and continue baking until fork-tender, about 15 minutes.

2. In a large bowl, gently mix together pork, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, shallot, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and a couple of pinches each of salt and black pepper. Form into 12 small patties.

3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook patties for 3 minutes per side, or until cooked through. When burgers are almost ready, top each with some cheese, cover skillet, and cook till melted.

4. To assemble, place a few arugula leaves on each sweet potato round, add a burger, and top with one slice red pepper.