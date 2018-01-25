Healthy Recipes
Mediterranean Sweet Potato Pork Sliders
Banish the fat from finger foods with these healthy bites.
While calories at parties can add up faster than snowflakes in a blizzard, these hand-to-mouth stacks provide quality nourishment without sacrificing a shred of muscle. If you’re keeping tabs on your fat intake, opt for pork labeled “lean” to get some less calorie-dense protein into your tummy.
You'll need
- 2 large sweet potatoes
- 1 lb lean ground pork
- 1/3 cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, finely chopped
- 1/3 cup kalamata olives, finely chopped
- 1 shallot, finely chopped
- 2 tsp Italian seasoning
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- Salt and black pepper
- 1 Tbsp canola oil
- 1 cup grated mozzarella
- 1 cup arugula
- 1 roasted red pepper, sliced
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°. Slice sweet potatoes into 12.5" rounds. Don’t slice too thin or they won’t be able to handle toppings. Lightly grease a baking sheet, arrange potato slices on the sheet in a single layer, and lightly brush tops with some oil. Bake for 15 minutes, flip, and continue baking until fork-tender, about 15 minutes.
2. In a large bowl, gently mix together pork, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, shallot, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and a couple of pinches each of salt and black pepper. Form into 12 small patties.
3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook patties for 3 minutes per side, or until cooked through. When burgers are almost ready, top each with some cheese, cover skillet, and cook till melted.
4. To assemble, place a few arugula leaves on each sweet potato round, add a burger, and top with one slice red pepper.