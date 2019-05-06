M&F Shakedown: Isopure Infusions Citrus Peanut Sauce

Using Isopure Infusions protein powder in a non-traditional dish is not only fun, it’s smart. The light and refreshing lemon flavor is the perfect addition to this citrusy peanut sauce. And thanks to the protein powder, this sauce will boost the total protein content of any dish you create. This recipe yields three servings packed with 11 grams of protein each.

Even better, it’s not limited to just a sauce; you can use this recipe as a dip or even a salad dressing. Allergic to peanuts? Try it with almonds or even sunflower seed butter—it's customizable to all your preferences. Plus, using coconut aminos in place of soy sauce keeps the sodium lower and keeps the dish gluten free.

This versatile sauce can be used to add flavor and a hefty dose of protein to a variety of dishes. One suggestion for a complete protein and nutrient packed dish: Pour over a bowl of raw veggies, such as romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red peppers, purple cabbage, carrots, and celery, then add brown rice and grilled chicken (or any protein of your choice).

Ingredients:

1 scoop Isopure Infusions Citrus Lemonade

2 tbsp powdered peanut butter (such as PBFit)

1 tbsp peanut butter

1 tbsp coconut aminos

1 tsp crushed garlic

1-2 tsp hot sauce

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp olive oil

¼ cup water​

Add all ingredients to a high-power blender and blend until combined. Adding additional water will create a thinner consistency dressing if desired. Note: This will change the number of servings and nutrition facts per serving.