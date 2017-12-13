The Most Nutritious Herbs for Men

Question: What are the most important herbs that I should be consuming (through cooking or supplementation)? —Clark G., Chicago, IL

Answer: When it comes to supplementation, what you see isn’t always what you get, so try to get the bulk of your nutrients from fresh herbs and spices. My favorites:

Antioxidants

Basil

Rosemary

Oregano



Tip: Pair these herbs with salads or Greek yogurt, or place on top of a slice of tomato and fresh mozzarella.

Anti-inflammatory

Turmeric: Add to rice, chicken, fish, and soups for a boost in nutrients.

Cayenne pepper: A great spice to give anything from meat, stews, sauces, or oatmeal a serious kick.

Ginger: Add to smoothies or stir-fry dishes and even press into a glass of water for a refreshing aftertaste.

Leslie Bonci, R.D. is the owner of Active Eating Advice.