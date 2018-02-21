Healthy Recipes

No-bake Pecan Butter Smash Balls

An eccentric, low-sugar baking hack of a recipe.

by
Brian Klutch
Calories 519
Protein 6g
Fat 11g
Carbs 18g
These too-simple, gut-friendly indulgences are full of pecan butter, a low-calorie baking ingredient that allows you to enjoy this dessert guilt free.

No-bake Pecan Butter Smash Balls Servings: 12
Prep time: 5 min.
You'll need
  • ½ cup pecan butter
  • ½ cup cinnamon-infused pecan butter
  • 2 Tbsp coconut oil
  • 1 cup old-fashioned oats
  • ½ cup shredded unsweetened coconut
  • 2 Tbsp maple syrup
Directions 
1. Soften pecan butters and coconut oil by heating in the microwave for about 20 seconds.
2. In a large mixing bowl, combine pecan butters, oats, coconut, and maple syrup. Shape into 1-inch balls and refrigerate for 1 hour. Then serve.
