These too-simple, gut-friendly indulgences are full of pecan butter, a low-calorie baking ingredient that allows you to enjoy this dessert guilt free.
No-bake Pecan Butter Smash Balls Servings: 12
Prep time: 5 min.
You'll need
- ½ cup pecan butter
- ½ cup cinnamon-infused pecan butter
- 2 Tbsp coconut oil
- 1 cup old-fashioned oats
- ½ cup shredded unsweetened coconut
- 2 Tbsp maple syrup
Directions
1. Soften pecan butters and coconut oil by heating in the microwave for about 20 seconds.
2. In a large mixing bowl, combine pecan butters, oats, coconut, and maple syrup. Shape into 1-inch balls and refrigerate for 1 hour. Then serve.