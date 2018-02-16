No-Dough Paleo Chipotle Chicken Pizza

Directions

1. Cook bacon until crisp. Crumble and set aside.

2. Heat oven to 450°F. Pound chicken until thin and as round as you can to create pizza “crusts.”

3. Sprinkle Ga Ga Garlic on both sides of chicken. Drizzle olive oil on a sheet pan. Place chicken on pan and bake for about 7 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through.

4. Remove chicken from oven and top with tomato puree, chipotle peppers, onion, and bacon. Bake for 10 minutes.

5. Top with avocado and cilantro.