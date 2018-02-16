Healthy Recipes

No-Dough Paleo Chipotle Chicken Pizza

Slash carbs by piling pizza toppings on a savory chicken breast “crust.”

Travis Rathbone
Calories 574
Protein 50g
Fat 35g
Carbs 14g
You won't even miss the crust on this delicious, spicy paleo pizza.

No-Dough Paleo Chipotle Chicken Pizza Servings: 2
Prep time: 15 min.   |   Cook time: 17 min.
You'll need
  • 4 bacon slices
  • 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts Ga Ga Garlic Paleo Grind spice blend Olive oil
  • 2 tbsp tomato puree
  • chipotle peppers, chopped
  • ¼ small red onion, sliced
  • ¼ avocado, sliced
  • Cilantro, chopped

Hot tip on hot peppers: Smoke-dried jalapeños can lower your risk of heart disease by lowering the cholesterol and triglycerides in your blood.

Directions 
1. Cook bacon until crisp. Crumble and set aside.
2. Heat oven to 450°F. Pound chicken until thin and as round as you can to create pizza “crusts.”
3. Sprinkle Ga Ga Garlic on both sides of chicken. Drizzle olive oil on a sheet pan. Place chicken on pan and bake for about 7 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through.
4. Remove chicken from oven and top with tomato puree, chipotle peppers, onion, and bacon. Bake for 10 minutes.
5. Top with avocado and cilantro.
