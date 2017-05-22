Linda Xiao

Healthy Recipes

3 Mouthwatering Leftover Chicken Recipes

Revive your bland poultry with these creative, muscle-building meals.

Linda Xiao
Cooking your chicken in bulk is the smart way to prep your meals for the week.

However, you’ll inevitably be left with extra portions taking up space in your fridge. And then what are you going to do? Wait a few days, until it’s dry and rubbery, before using it to make a batch of uninspired, slapdash snacks?

You’re better than that. Instead, use it to whip up three days’ worth of mouth-watering, muscle-making meals that are healthy to boot.

Bonus: The soup recipe will have even four-day-old chicken tasting as moist and succulent as the day you cooked it up.

1. Chicken, Asparagus, and Brie Omelet

SERVES 2

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggs
  • 4 egg whites
  • 1/8 tsp salt
  • 1/8 tsp ground black pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 1/2 oz leftover skinless chicken, chopped
  • 6 cooked asparagus spears, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 1 1/2 oz brie
  • 1/4 cup leftover cranberry sauce (optional)

Directions

  1. In a small bowl, whisk eggs, egg whites, salt, and black pepper.
  2. Coat large skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Pour in egg mixture.
  3. When the edges begin to set, push the cooked portion toward the center with a spatula. Tilt the skillet so any uncooked egg reaches the hot pan. When eggs set, add chicken and asparagus to one side. Cook for 1 minute. Add brie and cook 1 to 2 minutes, until the cheese melts.
  4. Fold omelet in half and serve with cranberry sauce, if desired.

The macros

263 calories
24g protein
15g carbs
12g fat

2. Spicy Chicken and Root Vegetable Soup

SERVES 4

Ingredients

  • 1 cup packed baby spinach
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 medium carrot, chopped
  • 1 celery rib, chopped
  • 1 medium turnip, chopped
  • 1 (15 oz) can brown lentils, drained
  • 6 oz leftover skinless chicken, shredded
  • 6 cups (48 fluid oz) low-sodium chicken stock
  • 1 tbsp mirin (Japanese sweet rice wine found in the Asian-foods aisle)
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1/8 tsp cayenne

Directions

  1. Stack spinach leaves, roll, then slice into ribbons.
  2. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. When simmering, add onion, carrot, celery, and turnip. Cook until onion is translucent, about 4 minutes. Add lentils, chicken, stock, mirin, and bay leaves; stir to combine. Turn heat up to high and bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover, and simmer until lentils are tender, about 20 minutes.
  3. Remove bay leaves. Stir in cayenne and spinach. Ladle into bowls.

The macros

273 calories
23g protein
35g carbs
5g fat

3. Chicken-walnut Salad With Pomegranate Seeds

SERVES 4

Ingredients

  • 8 oz leftover skinless chicken, chopped
  • 1/2 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1 celery rib, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup (1 oz) finely chopped walnuts
  • 2 tbsp pomegranate arils/seeds (or dried cranberries)
  • 2 tbsp light mayonnaise
  • 2 tbsp nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/8 tsp ground black pepper
  • 4 (8-inch) low-carb, whole-wheat flour tortillas

Directions

  1. In a medium bowl, combine chicken, onion, celery, and walnuts with pomegranate arils.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together mayo, yogurt, mustard, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper until well-combined. Add to chicken. Stir to coat evenly.
  3. Add chicken salad to tortillas. Fold the sides in; bring bottom up; roll to close.

The macros

162 caloris
14g protein
4g carbs
9g fat

