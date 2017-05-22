3 Mouthwatering Leftover Chicken Recipes

Cooking your chicken in bulk is the smart way to prep your meals for the week.

However, you’ll inevitably be left with extra portions taking up space in your fridge. And then what are you going to do? Wait a few days, until it’s dry and rubbery, before using it to make a batch of uninspired, slapdash snacks?

You’re better than that. Instead, use it to whip up three days’ worth of mouth-watering, muscle-making meals that are healthy to boot.

Bonus: The soup recipe will have even four-day-old chicken tasting as moist and succulent as the day you cooked it up.