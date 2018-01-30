Pear Crisp

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°.

2. Lightly mist an 8-or 9-inch pie plate (or a square baking dish) with cooking spray.

3. Peel pears using a veggie peeler, cut in half lengthwise, then core them. Place core sides down and cut into thin slices. Transfer to prepared dish. Squeeze lime juice over pears. Toss and arrange so the top is as flat as possible.

4. In a small mixing bowl, mix flour, protein powder, Truvia Baking Blend, and cinnamon. Drizzle with oil, then mix using a fork to create a crumble.

5. Top pears with crumble, then bake for 40–50 minutes, until the pears are tender through and crumb topping is golden brown.