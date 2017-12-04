Pineapple Chicken Skewers

Directions

1. If using bamboo skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes.

2. Place chicken in resealable plastic bag (or container). Add soy sauce, oil, and ginger; seal bag and shake gently to mix. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes to marinate.

3. Preheat gas or charcoal grill on medium heat.

4. Place a piece of chicken, pineapple chunk, bell pepper, and onion onto a skewer. Repeat, so the skewer has two pieces of each ingredient. Repeat with seven remaining skewers. Discard marinade that contained chicken.

5. Grill skewers on covered grill for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, or until chicken is no longer pink in the middle.

6. Serve immediately.