Healthy Recipes
Pineapple Chicken Skewers
Grill these yummy skewers up any time of year for a delicious, yet healthy meal.
A quick, healthy, and delicious meal has never been simpler. Savory chicken and sweet grilled pineapple are a match made in heaven.
Pineapple Chicken Skewers Servings: 4
Prep time: 30 min. | Cook time: 10 min.
You'll need
- 8 skewers (bamboo or metal)
- 1 lb raw chicken breast, boneless, skinless, cut into 16 1-inch pieces
- ¼ cup reduced sodium tamari soy sauce, gluten-free
- 2 tsp sesame oil
- 2 tsp grated fresh ginger
- 1 8 oz can pineapple chunks in juice, drained
- 1 medium red bell pepper, cut into 16 1-inch chunks
- ½ large red onion, cut into 16 1-inch chunks
Directions
1. If using bamboo skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes.
2. Place chicken in resealable plastic bag (or container). Add soy sauce, oil, and ginger; seal bag and shake gently to mix. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes to marinate.
3. Preheat gas or charcoal grill on medium heat.
4. Place a piece of chicken, pineapple chunk, bell pepper, and onion onto a skewer. Repeat, so the skewer has two pieces of each ingredient. Repeat with seven remaining skewers. Discard marinade that contained chicken.
5. Grill skewers on covered grill for 4 to 5 minutes on each side, or until chicken is no longer pink in the middle.
6. Serve immediately.