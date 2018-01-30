Pork Burger With Chipotle Raspberry Sauce

Directions

1. Heat 1 tsp olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add shallot and 1 garlic clove; heat 1 minute. Place raspberries, vinegar, thyme, chipotle chili, and a pinch of salt in pan. Simmer until raspberries break down, about 5 minutes. Stir in chia seeds and heat 1 minute more. Set aside to cool and thicken. Reheat if needed to serve on burgers.

2. Preheat grill on high for 10 minutes, then lower to medium for cooking. In a large bowl, mix together pork, 1 garlic clove, tomato paste, mustard, cumin, and pinches of salt and pepper. Form into 4 equal-size patties.

3. Place burgers on a greased grill grate and cook for 5 minutes per side, or until each burger reaches a temperature of 165°. Remove burgers from grill and place bun halves on grill and heat until toasted, about 30 seconds.

4. Serve burgers on buns topped with raspberry sauce and spinach.