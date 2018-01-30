Healthy Recipes

Pork Burger With Chipotle Raspberry Sauce

This protein- and flavor-packed burger is just as satisfying as it is macro-friendly.

by MS, RD
Travis Rathbone
Calories 368
Protein 35g
Fat 12g
Carbs 33g
Raspberries and chia seeds make a burger topping that’s high in fat-fighting fiber. Ketchup from a squeeze bottle? Not so much. 

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 min.   |   Cook time: 10 min.
You'll need
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1½ cups raspberries
  • 1 tbsp cider vinegar
  • 2 tsp fresh thyme
  • 1 tsp minced chipotle chili canned in adobo sauce
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 tbsp chia seeds
  • 1¼ lb ground lean pork
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 2 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp cumin powder
  • 2 cups spinach
  • 4 whole-grain buns, halved

Chef's Tip: Poke the patties a few times with a skewer so the burgers remain flat during grilling instead of turning into meatballs.

Directions 
1. Heat 1 tsp olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add shallot and 1 garlic clove; heat 1 minute. Place raspberries, vinegar, thyme, chipotle chili, and a pinch of salt in pan. Simmer until raspberries break down, about 5 minutes. Stir in chia seeds and heat 1 minute more. Set aside to cool and thicken. Reheat if needed to serve on burgers.
2. Preheat grill on high for 10 minutes, then lower to medium for cooking. In a large bowl, mix together pork, 1 garlic clove, tomato paste, mustard, cumin, and pinches of salt and pepper. Form into 4 equal-size patties.
3. Place burgers on a greased grill grate and cook for 5 minutes per side, or until each burger reaches a temperature of 165°. Remove burgers from grill and place bun halves on grill and heat until toasted, about 30 seconds.
4. Serve burgers on buns topped with raspberry sauce and spinach.
