Healthy Recipes
Pork Burger With Chipotle Raspberry Sauce
This protein- and flavor-packed burger is just as satisfying as it is macro-friendly.
Raspberries and chia seeds make a burger topping that’s high in fat-fighting fiber. Ketchup from a squeeze bottle? Not so much.
Pork Burger With Chipotle Raspberry Sauce Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 10 min.
You'll need
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1 shallot, finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1½ cups raspberries
- 1 tbsp cider vinegar
- 2 tsp fresh thyme
- 1 tsp minced chipotle chili canned in adobo sauce
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 tbsp chia seeds
- 1¼ lb ground lean pork
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- 2 cups spinach
- 4 whole-grain buns, halved
Chef's Tip: Poke the patties a few times with a skewer so the burgers remain flat during grilling instead of turning into meatballs.
Directions
1. Heat 1 tsp olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add shallot and 1 garlic clove; heat 1 minute. Place raspberries, vinegar, thyme, chipotle chili, and a pinch of salt in pan. Simmer until raspberries break down, about 5 minutes. Stir in chia seeds and heat 1 minute more. Set aside to cool and thicken. Reheat if needed to serve on burgers.
2. Preheat grill on high for 10 minutes, then lower to medium for cooking. In a large bowl, mix together pork, 1 garlic clove, tomato paste, mustard, cumin, and pinches of salt and pepper. Form into 4 equal-size patties.
3. Place burgers on a greased grill grate and cook for 5 minutes per side, or until each burger reaches a temperature of 165°. Remove burgers from grill and place bun halves on grill and heat until toasted, about 30 seconds.
4. Serve burgers on buns topped with raspberry sauce and spinach.