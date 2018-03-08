Quinoa & Flaxseed Hawaiian Protein Pizza

Directions

1. Blend all crust ingredients together using a food processor or handheld blender.

2. Spray a nonstick frying pan with low-calorie cooking spray or coconut oil and heat on high.

3. Spread batter on pan and fry like a big, dense pancake. Cook until bubbles appear on the surface and then flip and cook until firm.

4. Remove from pan and add your own sauce and toppings. Place on an ovenproof dish or a baking tray.

5. Broil on high for about 10–15 minutes. To make crust crispy, brush some olive oil around the outer edge before broiling.