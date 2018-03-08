Healthy Recipes
Quinoa & Flaxseed Hawaiian Protein Pizza
This gluten-free pie will satisfy your cravings.
Kick ordinary pizza crust to the curb.
Quinoa & Flaxseed Hawaiian Protein Pizza Servings: 1 crust
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 10-15
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 10-15
You'll need
- 1 cup liquid egg whites
- 1/2 cup unflavored pea protein powder (You can also use rice or other vegan protein powder.)
- 1/4 cup quinoa flakes
- 2 tbsp whole flaxseeds
- 1/2 cup almond or quinoa milk
- Tomato paste or sauce
- Cheese (such as cheddar-mozzarella mix)
- 1/8 cup chopped pineapple (canned or fresh)
- 1/8 cup chopped ham
- Herbs (such as rosemary, thyme, basil)
- Olive oil (optional)
[RELATED1]
This version is high in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, plus it’s gluten free. Add whatever toppings you like!
Directions
1. Blend all crust ingredients together using a food processor or handheld blender.
2. Spray a nonstick frying pan with low-calorie cooking spray or coconut oil and heat on high.
3. Spread batter on pan and fry like a big, dense pancake. Cook until bubbles appear on the surface and then flip and cook until firm.
4. Remove from pan and add your own sauce and toppings. Place on an ovenproof dish or a baking tray.
5. Broil on high for about 10–15 minutes. To make crust crispy, brush some olive oil around the outer edge before broiling.