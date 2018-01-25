Healthy Recipes
Quinoa Shrimp Salad with Mango Dressing
Show your muscles some love with this protein-packed salad.
Shrimp and the nutritionally dense whole-grain quinoa imbue this salad with plenty of clean protein that’ll show your muscles some major love. The quinoa and mango dressing can be prepared ahead of time and kept chilled separately for up to two days.
You'll need
- ½ cup quinoa
- 1 cup vegetable broth or water
- 1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 cup frozen mango cubes, thawed
- 1 tbsp canola or grapeseed oil
- 1 tbsp rice vinegar
- 1 tsp chopped fresh ginger
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- ⅛ tsp cayenne (optional)
- Salt
- ½ yellow bell pepper, sliced
- ½ red bell pepper, sliced
- 1 medium carrot, sliced
- 2 red radishes, sliced into matchsticks
- ¼ cup fresh mint, sliced
- 1 tbsp sesame seeds
For the most sustainable catch of the day, aim to reel in domestic shrimp sourced from American waters. Or look for bags of the shellfish bearing certifications from organizations like the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), a third-party company that seeks out sustainable wild fisheries.
Directions
1. Bring quinoa and broth to a boil in a medium saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until quinoa is tender and liquid has absorbed, about 10 minutes. Set aside covered for 5 minutes. Fluff quinoa with a fork.
2. In a large saucepan, bring 4 cups water to a boil. Add shrimp and remove pan from heat. Cover and let shrimp rest until pink and opaque, about 3 minutes.
3. Place mango, oil, vinegar, ginger, garlic, cayenne (if using), and salt to taste in a blender and blend until smooth.
4. Divide quinoa, bell peppers, carrot, radishes, mint, and shrimp between 2 serving plates or bowls. Top with dressing and sesame seeds.