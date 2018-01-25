Quinoa Shrimp Salad with Mango Dressing

Directions

1. Bring quinoa and broth to a boil in a medium saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until quinoa is tender and liquid has absorbed, about 10 minutes. Set aside covered for 5 minutes. Fluff quinoa with a fork.

2. In a large saucepan, bring 4 cups water to a boil. Add shrimp and remove pan from heat. Cover and let shrimp rest until pink and opaque, about 3 minutes.

3. Place mango, oil, vinegar, ginger, garlic, cayenne (if using), and salt to taste in a blender and blend until smooth.

4. Divide quinoa, bell peppers, carrot, radishes, mint, and shrimp between 2 serving plates or bowls. Top with dressing and sesame seeds.