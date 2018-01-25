Salmon With Niçoise Salad

Healthy Recipes
Salmon With Niçoise Salad
This salmon with niçoise salad recipe gives clean eating a gourmet twist.
You’ve heard all the great things about salmon—the high protein content and healthy fats—but i’ve found that most guys (for a time, myself included) don’t keep fish in regular rotation because it doesn’t fill you up.
- 2 tbsp plus 11⁄2 cups extra-virgin olive oil
- 6 five-ounce salmon fillets
- salt and pepper
- 11⁄2 cups niçoise olives, minced
- 1 small red pepper, diced
- 1 small yellow pepper, diced
- 2 shallots, minced
- 1 bunch parsley, chopped
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- 1⁄2 tsp red pepper flakes
- 3 lemons, juiced
- 3 heads frisée lettuce, halved
- 2 bunches watercress, halved
- 1 cup red bliss potatoes, boiled and quartered
- 1 cup french green beans, blanched and cut
- 1 cup cooked artichokes, quartered
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
- 1⁄2 cup boiled egg, chopped
- 1 lemon cut into 6 wedges
Even a fatty fish like salmon can leave you wanting; as the center of attention on a dinner plate, it just doesn’t do the trick the way that chicken and steak do. The problem, as usual, is a favor deficit; the more flavorful your meals are, the more satisfying they’ll be, which is especially key when you’re trying to get lean.
In this salmon with niçoise salad recipe, we don’t just hit the salmon with salt and pepper and throw it on a grill; we serve it on a niçoise salad with hard-boiled eggs, grape tomatoes, olives, green beans, and red and yellow peppers.
With shallots, parsley, oregano, garlic, and red pepper flakes adding depth of flavor, you’ve got a delicious clean meal that will satisfy with a relatively low overall caloric impact.