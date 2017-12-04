It’s a common mistake celebrity chef Scott Conant sees with cooks, and yet it’s such an easy fix: Wait before cutting your steak!

Seared and Slow Roasted Sirloin of Beef Servings: 3

Prep time: 40 | Cook time: 18 You'll need 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Pinch red pepper flakes

3 garlic cloves, 1 sliced, 2 cut in half

3 rosemary sprigs

3 sirloin steaks, thick (6 oz each)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Coarse sea salt

1 oz, Parmigiano-Reggiano, thinly sliced

“People don’t take the proper time to let steak rest after cooking,” says Conant, a James Beard Award–winning chef and the owner of New York City’s Fusco restaurant (fusconewyork.com). “You want those juices to remain in the meat and not on the cutting board, which happens when it’s cut up too soon.”

Conant suggests a simple formula: Allow the steak to rest for about a third of the time it takes to cook it. This ensures the steak stays tender and less dry.

Conant provides a recipe below in which the steak is seared and then slow-cooked. It’s what he uses at his restaurants. You’ll need two pans: one to sear and one that’s heating in the oven until you transfer the steak. “You’ll get the most tender and juicy steaks this way,” he says.