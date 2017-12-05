Steak Fajitas

Directions

1. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

2. Add bell peppers and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 to 6 minutes, or until onion is translucent and peppers are tender.

3. Add garlic; cook, stirring frequently, for 1 minute.

4. Add beef, chili powder, cumin, pepper flakes, and salt; cook, stirring occasionally, for 7 to 8 minutes, or until meat is no longer pink.

5. Add salsa; cook, stirring frequently, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until heated through.

6. Evenly top each tortilla with beef mixture, yogurt, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime juice.