We all love steak, and the protein we get out of it, but steak and vegetables can get just a little boring over time. Try switching things up and testing your wrapping ability with this steak fajita. Outside of the steak, you're getting some added nutrients from onions, peppers, and garlic.
Steak Fajitas Servings: Serves 4 (2 fajitas each)
You'll need
- 1½ tsp olive oil
- 2 medium green (or red or yellow) bell peppers, cut into strips
- 2 medium onion, sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 lb raw extra-lean beef sirloin, cut into 2" strips
- 1 tsp ground chili powder
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
- ½ tsp sea salt (or Himalayan salt)
- ½ cup salsa
- 8 6" corn tortillas, warm
- 4 Tbsp reduced fat (2%) plain Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- Lime wedges
Directions
1. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
2. Add bell peppers and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 to 6 minutes, or until onion is translucent and peppers are tender.
3. Add garlic; cook, stirring frequently, for 1 minute.
4. Add beef, chili powder, cumin, pepper flakes, and salt; cook, stirring occasionally, for 7 to 8 minutes, or until meat is no longer pink.
5. Add salsa; cook, stirring frequently, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until heated through.
6. Evenly top each tortilla with beef mixture, yogurt, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime juice.