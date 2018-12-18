Healthy Recipes

Tofu Avocado Scramble Wrap

Start your day with this meatless, flavorful meal.

by
Tofu Avocado Scrambled Egg Wrap
Moya McAllister
Calories 366
Protein 11g
Fat 24g
Carbs 28g
Moya McAllister

Seasoned with anti-inflammatory turmeric and metabolism-boosting cayenne, this tofu avocado scramble is a flavor-packed way to start a busy day. You can even use the extra spice mixture as a rub for chicken, fish, pork, or tofu, or add to rice or quinoa dishes.

Meatless Tofu Avocado Scramble Wrap
You'll need
  • 12 oz firm tofu
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 21⁄2 tbsp Turmeric Spice Mix
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 organic whole-grain wraps
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • 1⁄2 cup spinach
  • 2 tbsp shredded cheddar cheese (optional)
  • Turmeric Spice Mix
  • 7 tbsp turmeric
  • 4 tbsp onion powder
  • 3 tbsp garlic powder
  • 2 tsp cumin powder
  • 2 tsp paprika powder
  • 1 tsp cayenne powder
Directions 
1. Drain tofu and pat dry, then mince. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add tofu and sauté. Add spice mix and salt and pepper to taste.
2. For each wrap, place on a cutting board and add avocado, spinach, and tofu mixture. Add cheese, if desired. Close wrap and roll. Cut in half.
Topics:
Comments