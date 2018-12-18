Seasoned with anti-inflammatory turmeric and metabolism-boosting cayenne, this tofu avocado scramble is a flavor-packed way to start a busy day. You can even use the extra spice mixture as a rub for chicken, fish, pork, or tofu, or add to rice or quinoa dishes.
Meatless Tofu Avocado Scramble Wrap
You'll need
- 12 oz firm tofu
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 21⁄2 tbsp Turmeric Spice Mix
- Salt and pepper
- 2 organic whole-grain wraps
- 1 avocado, sliced
- 1⁄2 cup spinach
- 2 tbsp shredded cheddar cheese (optional)
- Turmeric Spice Mix
- 7 tbsp turmeric
- 4 tbsp onion powder
- 3 tbsp garlic powder
- 2 tsp cumin powder
- 2 tsp paprika powder
- 1 tsp cayenne powder
Directions
1. Drain tofu and pat dry, then mince. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add tofu and sauté. Add spice mix and salt and pepper to taste.
2. For each wrap, place on a cutting board and add avocado, spinach, and tofu mixture. Add cheese, if desired. Close wrap and roll. Cut in half.