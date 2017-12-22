Healthy Recipes
Tomato and Basil Chicken With Garlic Green Beans
This simple chicken recipe is anything but ordinary.
Simple grilled chicken gets an elegant makeover when topped with fresh tomatoes and seasonings.
Tomato and Basil Chicken With Garlic Green Beans Servings: 2
Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 10 min.
You'll need
- 4 tbsp red onion, finely chopped
- 6 tbsp cherry or vine-ripened tomato, chopped
- 4 large basil leaves, chopped
- 4 pinches sea salt
- 2 pinches black pepper
- 2 pinches oregano
- 2 tsp garlic, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 6-oz chicken breasts
- For green beans:
- 2 cups green beans
- 2 tsp garlic, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp olive oil
Pro tip: Fresh heirloom tomatoes, if available, make a colorful (and flavorful) topping for the chicken breast.
Directions
1. Combine onion, tomato, basil, salt, pepper, oregano, garlic, and oil. Mix well, cover, and refrigerate.
2. Grill chicken breast until center reaches 160°. Meanwhile, steam green beans.
3. Top chicken with tomato mixture and serve alongside green beans, tossed with garlic and oil.