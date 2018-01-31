Trout Tacos With Charred Corn Salsa

Directions

1. Preheat grill on high heat for 10 minutes, then lower to medium for cooking. Season trout with salt, black pepper, and chili powder. Place trout on greased grill grate, skin-side down, shut lid, and heat until flesh is cooked through in the middle, about 12 minutes. Let rest while you prepare salsa and then gently break apart flesh with a fork.

2. Thread tomatoes on metal skewers. Brush tomatoes, corn cob, bell pepper, jalapeño, and scallions with oil and place on grill grate. Heat vegetables until tender and darkened in a few places, turning as needed. Once cool enough to handle, upend corn and slice off kernels into a bowl. Add tomatoes to bowl. Chop bell pepper, jalapeño, and scallions; add to bowl with corn, tomatoes, and cilantro. Season salsa with salt.

3. Blend together avocado, sour cream, lime juice, and a pinch of salt until smooth.

4. Warm tortillas on grill. Top with trout, salsa, and avocado cream.