M&F Shakedown: Isopure Infusions Strawberry Lemonade

This quick and satisfying drink, ideal for refueling, contains 20 grams of 100% whey protein isolate and four grams of BCAAs from Isopure Infusions—a protein powder made with just five ingredients that's infused with light and refreshing fruit flavors.

Combined with coconut water, this fruity concoction also delivers the necessary natural electrolytes to replenish and recharge after a great sweat session.

With just five ingredients, this one-two punch of flavor and fuel is easy to mix up anytime.

Ingredients:

1 scoop Isopure Infusions Citrus Lemonade

1 cup unsweetened coconut water

1 cup frozen strawberries

1 cup water

Ice

Add all ingredients to blender. Blend until combined.