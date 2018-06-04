Healthy Recipes

Waldorf Chicken Salad Wrap

Calories 407
Protein 43g
Fat 11g
Carbs 38g
Fiber 7g
Waldorf Chicken Salad Wrap Servings: 4
You'll need
  • ¼ cup plain greek yogurt
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • Salt, to taste
  • ½ tsp ground black pepper
  • 1 small apple, diced
  • 3 celery stalks, diced
  • 3 tbsp dried unsweetened cranberries
  • ½ cup walnut pieces
  • 4 organic tortillas (whole wheat, corn, etc.)
  • 4 large lettuce leaves
  • 2 cups diced cooked chicken breast
Directions 
1. In a small bowl, combine yogurt, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
2. In a medium bowl, toss apple, celery, cranberries, and walnuts. Add the yogurt mixture and stir to combine.
3. On each tortilla, lay 1 lettuce leaf, ½ cup chicken, and ¼ cup of the apple mixture. Roll sides of tortilla inward and roll away from you to form a cylinder. Cut in half.
