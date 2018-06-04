Waldorf Chicken Salad Wrap Servings: 4
You'll need
- ¼ cup plain greek yogurt
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- Salt, to taste
- ½ tsp ground black pepper
- 1 small apple, diced
- 3 celery stalks, diced
- 3 tbsp dried unsweetened cranberries
- ½ cup walnut pieces
- 4 organic tortillas (whole wheat, corn, etc.)
- 4 large lettuce leaves
- 2 cups diced cooked chicken breast
Directions
1. In a small bowl, combine yogurt, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
2. In a medium bowl, toss apple, celery, cranberries, and walnuts. Add the yogurt mixture and stir to combine.
3. On each tortilla, lay 1 lettuce leaf, ½ cup chicken, and ¼ cup of the apple mixture. Roll sides of tortilla inward and roll away from you to form a cylinder. Cut in half.